Colpac redesigns multipurpose Tower Trays for dine-in and takeaway
Colpac has released a “new and improved” version of its Tower Trays multipurpose packaging solution, suitable for food-to-go or consumption in-store. The Tower Trays can be used with hot or ambient-temperature dishes and can be locked together to form a safe takeaway box.
“We are excited to launch our newly designed Tower Trays into the market as part of our ongoing product development program. The new formats offer flexibility across usages and configurations, making them a multi-functional packaging solution,” comments Kate Berry, head of marketing and product at the UK-based packaging company.
The Tower Trays solution targets quick service restaurants, street food, event catering, sports stadiums and high-end burger chains. The trays come in four sizes across square and rectangular formats, with medium and large tray depths for each shape.
The square Tower Trays offer dimensions similar to a traditional clamshell, while the rectangular tower trays are better suited for larger dishes such as pies, chips and fries to share.
A stand-out solution
Colpac asserts that Tower Trays stand out from similar offerings on the market with their “unique silhouette” and “closures” that can be secured in seconds.
The packaging solution is designed to reduce the required in-store stock-keeping unit size, making it well-suited to foodservice providers short on back-of-house storage. This is partially because all Tower Trays are functional as trays, bases and lids. These can be “nested” in transport and storage.
Colpac collected and utilized customer feedback throughout the product development.
The Tower Trays are manufactured at Colpac’s factory in the south of England from FSC-certified, recyclable and compostable paperboard containing recycled material.
Earlier this year, Colpac launched a range of recyclable multi-food pots with a separate recycled PET lid.