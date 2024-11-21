Stratasys and Baralan harness PolyJet tech for 3D cosmetics pack printing
Stratasys is partnering with Baralan, a primary packaging provider for the cosmetics industry, to expand cosmetic packaging possibilities with Stratasys’ PolyJet technology. Baralan uses the additive manufacturing company’s 3D printing to produce end-use parts on glass and plastic containers, offering high-end brands customized, fully decorated packaging for personalization and low-volume production runs.
The solution empowers cosmetic companies to achieve cost-effective customization and reduce production waste.
Zehavit Reisin, senior vice president for Consumer Solutions Global Sales and Materials Business at Stratasys, says: “The collaboration with Baralan demonstrates how our technology is driving innovation in the cosmetics sector by enabling high-quality, end-use packaging with faster design iterations.”
“Using our full-color, multi-material with the capabilities of replicating textures, translucency and supporting different properties on different substrates, brands can achieve greater creative freedom and sustainability in their packaging solutions,” says Reisin.
Meeting eco-friendly demands
Baralan’s use of PolyJet technology enables intricate, multi-color, multi-effect designs directly on bottles and containers, overcoming traditional manufacturing constraints and giving cosmetic brands the flexibility to create brand-specific packaging.
“Product customization is fundamental for the brand image,” says Maurizio Ficcadenti, global R&D manager at Baralan. “With Stratasys’ solution, we can now offer unique and highly recognizable packaging without the need for costly investments in equipment.”
“This approach aligns with our sustainability goals, allowing us to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly yet distinctive packaging options in the cosmetics industry.”