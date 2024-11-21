Goodwill of Colorado and O-I Glass join forces to boost glass recycling across the state
Following “America Recycles Day” on November 15, Goodwill of Colorado and O-I Glass have partnered to increase consumer glass recycling. The program introduces branded collection bins at all Goodwill of Colorado Outlet locations in the US, providing communities with convenient options to recycle glass packaging.
Glass is fully recyclable and does not degrade in quality, regardless of how many times it is processed. It is also free from harmful by-products during recycling and is the only widely-used packaging material recognized as safe by the US Food and Drug Administration. However, according to the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment, Colorado’s consumer recycling rate stands at just 16% — half the national average of 32%.
Goodwill of Colorado aims to help close this gap. Last year, its Colorado Springs location alone diverted 80 tons of glass from landfills. Through this new partnership, the organization hopes to increase this volume.
Karla Grazier, Goodwill of Colorado president and CEO, says: “The impact of recycling doesn’t end with a donation to Goodwill of Colorado because partnerships like this help us extend the reach of our mission by optimizing the value of donated items. Together, we can create positive change in the lives of our fellow Coloradans who receive job training, education and support through Goodwill of Colorado’s community impact programs.”
Repurpose glass
The program’s glass recycling bins are located at four key Goodwill outlet locations: Westminster, Colorado Springs, Englewood and Denver. Accepted items include bottles, jars without lids, glass table tops out of the frame, glass vases and food containers. Excluded items include windows, mirrors, light bulbs, Pyrex, solar panels, TVs, monitors and drinking glasses.
Recycled glass collected through the program will be transported by O-I to its glass to glass recycling plant in Broomfield. There, the material will be processed into new glass bottles.
Danielle Brickner, sustainability collaboration specialist at O-I, says: “The glass collected through this collaboration will be made into new glass packaging at the company’s Windsor facility, sometimes in as little as 30 days. We are excited to partner with Goodwill of Colorado as we continue to drive waste reduction, material conservation, energy reduction and job creation in the Denver area.”
In addition to glass recycling, Goodwill continues to accept gently used household items and textiles at all locations.