“Common-sense approach” to UK’s Simpler Recycling reform receives disappointments and bafflements
14 May 2024 --- The UK’s Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has simplified England’s bin collection system in an effort to boost recycling. Recycling Minister Robbie Moore hails the reform as “a new, common-sense approach.”
Going forward, councils will be allowed to collect plastic, metal, glass, paper and card in one bin in all circumstances. Similarly, food and garden waste will also be allowed to be co-collected.
Defra says the new rules will reduce confusion over what items can be recycled, as people will no longer have to check what their specific council will accept for recycling. The new approach will also reduce complexity for councils and other waste collectors, ensuring they retain the flexibility to collect recyclable waste most appropriately for their local areas.
“We all want to do our bit to increase recycling and reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill — but a patchwork of different bin collections across England means it can be hard to know what your council will accept,” says Moore.
“Our plans for Simpler Recycling will end that confusion — ensuring that the same set of materials will be collected regardless of where you live.”
Disconnected from waste hierarchy?
Defra further says the Simpler Recycling plans will stop the trend toward three-weekly or four-weekly bin collections, with councils expected to collect black bin waste at least fortnightly, alongside weekly food waste collections.
However, the National Association of Waste Disposal Officers (NAWDO) is disappointed by the decision around guidance on the minimum fortnightly collection frequency for residual waste.
“The responses to the consultation are clear — 80% of respondents disagree with the proposed minimum collection frequency for residual waste. This is on the basis that there is extensive evidence proving that three- and four-weekly residual waste collections both increase recycling and reduce the total volume of waste that households produce,” shares NAWDO.
“This is also the only effective way for local authorities to reduce the excessive financial burden they will face from the proposed Emissions Trading Scheme, including energy from waste thermal treatment. The government’s position here is disconnected from the waste hierarchy and is at odds with existing evidence on this topic.”
“Point of contention”
According to the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM), the government “simply has not listened.” Representing over 5,500 individuals and 250 affiliated organizations, CIWM warns that producers might be frustrated by this “needless imposition on effective recycling services and barriers to maximizing the capture of packaging.”
The institution is urging the government to reverse its decision and allow local authorities to have the option to collect residual waste on a three-weekly basis.
“The stance on restricting options of residual frequency is, however, baffling given the overwhelming evidence that exists about how restricting residual reduces costs and increases recycling,” comments Lee Marshall, CIWM’s director of innovation and technical services.
“That is a point of contention and a missed opportunity to give local authorities a real behavior change tool that is shown to increase recycling levels.”
The District Councils’ Network (DCN) cautions that funding shortfalls and unrealistic timelines could jeopardize the government’s Simpler Recycling reforms. Sam Chapman-Allen, chairman at DCN, says the government’s failure to provide adequate funding and realistic timelines risks making the reforms “unviable.”
“It is unacceptable that we are expected to overhaul our waste collection systems for households within a mere 20 months and those for businesses within ten months. The rule of supply and demand shows the dangers of every council being forced to procure new lorry fleets simultaneously — a longer timeline would help us ensure maximum value, both for councils and, most importantly, taxpayers.”
Further collaboration needed
While DCN welcomes the decision to allow councils’ local discretion to fit waste streams together, minimizing each household’s number of bins, it is concerned about the fortnightly collection requirement.
“This one-size-fits-all, top-down approach fails to recognize that councils are elected sovereign bodies, which deliver waste services reflecting our local areas’ unique challenges and needs. It also fails to recognize that the priority should be to reduce overall waste and increase recycling,” says Chapman-Allen.
“It is crucial that the government recognizes the true costs and time required to implement these reforms successfully, respects the autonomy of district councils, and provides the necessary support to ensure their success without compromising the well-being of our communities. We are keen to speak more with ministers about how we can work together to ensure the success of Simpler Recycling.”
Meanwhile, Paul Vanston, CEO of the Industry Council for Packaging and the Environment, says: “Householders can take this government announcement as a pledge that, wherever we live across the nation, our local councils will all speedily implement recycling collections of the full range of materials that will match on-pack recycling labels citizens rely on for guidance.”
“Those paying the very substantial costs for councils’ local packaging recycling services — especially citizens, brands and retailers — can rightly set high benchmarks of great customer service, superb packaging recycling performance and demonstrable value-for-money being achieved everywhere.”
