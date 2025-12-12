- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Other materials
- Industrial
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Other materials
- Industrial
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Revolution Foods pilots compostable lunch trays in San Francisco schools
Key takeaways
- Revolution Foods has launched a compostable school lunch packaging pilot across 95 SFUSD schools in California, US.
- The pilot will assess tray performance during transport and reheating, while aiming to cut up to 3,000 pounds of plastic waste per month.
- The initiative aligns with California’s phase-out of single-use plastics and supports Revolution Foods’ B Corp commitments.
Revolution Foods, a K-12 school meal vendor in California, US, has introduced a compostable school lunch packaging pilot across 95 San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) schools.
The initiative, in partnership with SFUSD Student Nutrition Services, replaces plastic meal trays with compostable PFAS-free alternatives developed from a byproduct of sugarcane.
Revolution Foods will collaborate with SFUSD kitchen managers to track how the compostable trays perform through transport and reheating. If successful, the company aims to expand the pilot and find a recyclable film for meals requiring more leak-proof packaging.
Heather Clevenger, senior marketing director at Revolution Foods, tells Packaging Insights: “Revolution Foods has established a 99% performance standard for the pilot evaluation. Compostable trays must meet three critical benchmarks: zero cracking during transport from our culinary centers to schools, maintained seal integrity and proper temperature after reheating, and minimal material staining to ensure students experience the same clean, appealing presentation they expect from our meals.”
Compostable plastic alternative
The solution is made from bagasse, a natural fiber left over from sugarcane processing. According to Revolution Foods, the trays can be composted in the green bins at SFUSD schools, fully decomposing in commercial facilities within six to eight weeks.
The trays can reduce plastic waste by up to 3,000 pounds (1361kg) per month, according to the company. Revolution Foods will evaluate the program throughout the school year with the goal of offering compostable packaging to more schools in the future.
George Blanco, CEO at Revolution Foods, says: “This is the first step in a phased approach to cut back on single-use plastics in our meal program, and we’re proud to start here and now with San Francisco Unified.”
California has been gradually phasing out single-use plastics. This year, the state issued a ban on plastic foam foodware. In 2026, California will also prohibit grocery, pharmacies, liquor, and convenience retailers from distributing plastic checkout bags.
Clevenger says that this pilot is not just about meeting the regulations. “It’s about being ready for tomorrow’s requirements while delivering on our B Corp commitment to use business as a force for good.”
“We work closely with packaging partners who actively monitor evolving California regulations on single-use plastics and compostable materials, ensuring our solutions remain compliant today while adapting to meet future standards.”