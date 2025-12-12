- Industry news
Borealis and Borouge expand circular portfolio with Recleo brand
Key takeaways
- Borealis and Borouge have launched Recleo, a global brand for mechanically recycled polyolefins using PIR and PCR materials.
- Recleo complements the Borcycle M portfolio, offering cost-effective recycled solutions with global availability across multiple applications.
- The brand supports lower carbon footprints, regulatory compliance, and increased reuse of end-of-life plastics.
Borealis and Borouge are launching Recleo, a global brand for mechanically recycled polyolefins suited for polyolefin (PO) applications. The brand is designed to meet the growing demand for recycled content, aligned with emerging regulations and brand-owner sustainability targets.
Recleo complements Borealis and Borouge’s virgin portfolio by offering a one-stop shop of cost-effective solutions, making it a suitable choice for customers to achieve their circularity goals without compromising on quality or reliability.
The brand combines post-industrial (PIR) and post-consumer (PCR) recyclates and compounds into one portfolio, making it simpler for customers in industries such as mobility, building and construction, appliances, infrastructure, and consumer goods to source sustainable materials from trusted global partners.
“With Recleo, we are reorganizing an important part of our mechanically recycled portfolio that is highly relevant to our customers. It unites our fit-for-purpose mechanically recycled grades into a global portfolio and makes sustainability affordable in all applications,” says Dirk Langhammer, vice president for Circular Economy Solutions at Borealis.
“With our Borcycle M brand, we will continue to serve demanding premium applications. This makes our offering clearer and easier to navigate, helping customers choose the solutions that best meet their needs.”
Lowering footprints
The Recleo brand complements the Borcycle M portfolio of premium mechanically recycled polyolefins. These polyolefins are made from post-consumer waste and designed for demanding applications. Through the two brands, Borealis and Borouge can deliver high-quality circular solutions across customer needs.
Grades in the Recleo portfolio are made from verified PIR and PCR plastic waste streams, helping customers reduce carbon footprints and meet sustainability targets by keeping valuable raw materials in the cycle.
Recleo also supports compliance with evolving regulatory requirements, including upcoming targets in the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation and End-of-Life Vehicle Regulation.
The brand is available worldwide, providing customers with supply security and consistent quality, according to the companies.
End-of-life reuse
Furthermore, Recleo is said to be “a perfect match” in combination with the full Borealis and Borouge virgin PO portfolio to increase recycling content and enhance circularity in consumer solutions.
Customers and the industry value chain can reportedly profit from the synergetic application in processing technologies, especially in film and other extrusion technologies. Recleo enables the reuse of end-of-life plastics through certified mechanical recycling, keeping valuable resources in circulation and supporting the reduction of virgin feedstock use.
“Recleo expands customer access to certified recycled materials at scale,” says Youssef Taha, senior vice president for Marketing and Innovation at Borouge. “By consolidating our recycled portfolio under one brand, we help customers integrate circular materials more easily into existing production systems.”