Composting partnership establishes grant program for US food pack processing
Closed Loop Partners’ Composting Consortium, in collaboration with the US Composting Council (USCC) and the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI), has launched a grant program for composters and communities wanting to establish or scale food-contact compostable packaging programs in the US.
The funding can finance infrastructure upgrades like equipment, open or add waste collection sites in local communities, trial types of compostable packaging, and foster community outreach, such as education and signage updates.
“This is part of our continued work to support the expansion of composting infrastructure that diverts more food scraps and certified, food-contact compostable packaging from landfills,” says Closed Loop Partners, a New York, US-based investment firm that finances products, services, and infrastructure that facilitate a circular economy.
According to the BPI, most US composting facilities only accept yard trimmings. “The demand for more capacity, including food scraps, and compostable packaging supporting the collection process, is growing fast.”
The deadline for US companies or municipalities to apply is June 13, 2025, and all projects must be completed by March 1, 2026.
BPI further explains: “The grant builds on BPI’s ongoing commitment to collaborate with vested partners like Composting Consortium and USCC to scale infrastructure that can effectively process certified compostable products and food waste.”
Compostable packaging solutions are increasing as consumers value environmentally conscious packaging options.
Recently, Futamura, Repaq, and GK Sondermaschinenbau launched a compostable sauce sachet, while Lignin Industries received €3.9 million (US$4.4 million) in funding to bring its patented bio-based thermoplastic to the market.