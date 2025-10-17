Constantia Flexibles gains SBTi validation for updated climate change goals
Key takeaways
- Cflex’s updated climate targets have been validated by the SBTi.
- The company pledges to cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50.4% and Scope 3 by 30% by 2032, reaching 90% reductions across all scopes by 2050.
- Cflex is developing a detailed climate roadmap focusing on emission cuts from key materials such as aluminum, films, and chemicals.
Constantia Flexibles (Cflex) has received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its updated near-term and long-term climate targets. The update includes the company’s commitment to “more ambitious reductions in GHG emissions” across its operations and value chain.
The updated targets state that by 2032, Cflex aims to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by more than half (50.4%) compared to the 2024 base year.
Over the same period, the company plans to “significantly” reduce its absolute Scope 3 emissions by 30%. These cover purchased goods and services, energy-related activities, waste generated in operations, and the processing of sold products.
Cflex’s net-zero target for 2050 is to achieve a 90% reduction in both Scope 1 and 2 emissions, as well as Scope 3 emissions, from a 2024 baseline. The goal is to neutralize all residual emissions.
New climate roadmap
Cflex is developing a climate roadmap in order to meet its goals. The plan will include analysis of reduction measures at production sites and an effort to engage suppliers and customers to cut emissions associated with raw materials such as aluminum, films, and chemicals.
“Validation by SBTi is more than a recognition. It is a responsibility,” says Marc Rademacher, executive vice president of Consumer Commercial, Group R&D, and Sustainability at Cflex.
“We know that achieving net zero will require continued effort, innovation, and collaboration across the entire value chain. Our updated targets reflect our progress and our determination to lead by example in the packaging industry.”
The new Cflex commitments replace earlier goals, and according to the company, reflect the measurable progress already achieved.
In 2024, 79% of the electricity used across Cflex operations came from renewable sources, approximately 37% of the total energy mix. Based on the previous base year 2015, Cflex says it reduced production emissions by 15% and by more than 60% from purchased electricity.
Recently, Cflex and watttron developed a sealing solution for PP and aluminum lids, and it collaborated with Delica to create a monomaterial PP laminate bag.