CornNext launches bio-based material to tackle plastic waste pollution
CornNext, a biomaterial science company, has developed a bio-based plastic alternative branded CornNext-17. The material is created through a fermentation process that utilizes corn starch and natural enzymes.
“It [CornNext-17] is designed to replace conventional plastics across various industries, including packaging, disposable tableware, agriculture and consumer goods,” David Xu, fractional CFO for CornNext, tells Packaging Insights.
CornNext-17 retains its polysaccharide structure, mimicking conventional plastics’ flexibility, durability and thermal resistance. Therefore, the biodegradable material is suitable for the packaging industry due to its strength, flexibility and heat resistance.
Inspiration for CornNext-17
The development of CornNext-17 highlights the increasing need to reduce plastic waste. Unlike traditional plastic and bioplastic such as PLA and PHA, CornNext-17 decomposes within 30 days, providing an environmentally secure solution to pollution, especially in ocean habitats.
“In my early career as a professional sailor, I witnessed the tragic impact of plastic pollution on our oceans and marine life. The sight of plastic waste floating in the open sea and entangling marine animals was heartbreaking, ” says Xu.
“After eight years of research and refinement, we developed CornNext-17 — a patented, cost-effective alternative to traditional plastic. Today, CornNext-17 is a market-ready material, helping industries and consumers transition to sustainable solutions without compromising performance,” he adds.
Replacing single-use plastics
CornNext-17 is “unique” because of its scalable production, cost efficiency and closed-loop sustainability, the biomaterials company says.
Xu continues: “CornNext-17 is specifically designed to replace single-use plastics and combat the growing plastic waste crisis in several ways: there are no harmful microplastics — unlike synthetic plastics, CornNext-17 does not fragment into toxic microplastic particles.”
“It reduces landfill and ocean waste — designed to break down in marine and terrestrial environments, reducing pollution. And it has a low carbon footprint — its production emits significantly less CO2 compared to petroleum-based plastics.”
Regulation and research
CornNext has also released a complimentary research paper alongside CornNext-17. It highlights the global movement toward plastic-free packaging, driven by regulatory efforts to eliminate single-use plastics.
CornNext-17 has received certification from environmental institutions, including the US Department of Agriculture and the Biodegradable Products Institute.
“CornNext-17 is more than just a material — it represents a movement toward a plastic-free future. We welcome collaborations with businesses, governments, investors and sustainability advocates who share our vision for a greener world,” concludes Xu.