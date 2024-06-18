Coveris and Interzero team up on post-consumer plastic recycling project
18 Jun 2024 --- Coveris is partnering with waste collector and processor Interzero to supply its recycling technology with feedstock for a circular plastics economy.
Interzero is an environmental service provider specializing in waste management, closed-loop solutions and plastic recycling.
“We are excited about this partnership with Interzero as it aligns perfectly with our No Waste vision. By integrating well-sorted post-consumer waste into our recycling processes, we are taking a significant step toward completely closing the loop,” says Christian Kolarik, CEO at Coveris.
Jan Kroker, CEO at Interzero, adds: “Collaborating with Coveris allows us to leverage our expertise in waste collection and sorting to support the creation of high-quality recycled resins. Together, we can make a substantial impact on reducing waste. The circular economy is a joint project that benefits everyone.”
Value chain advantages
Coveris has already been active in waste recycling through its ReCover business segment, aiming to achieve material circularity.
Interzero’s collected and sorted materials will now be processed by Coveris’ ReCover entities, producing high-quality recycled resins through mechanical recycling of quality “unmatched” in the market. The resins will be used in Coveris’ high-performance packaging products, for example, in its Duralite R collation films.
Coveris and Interzero aim to create an advantage in the packaging value chain, helping to achieve key sustainability goals, such as reducing CO2 footprint, preventing waste, securing raw materials and adhering to governmental packaging and waste regulations.
Last week, Interzero teamed up with start-up Hey Circle for reusable electronics packages. Hey Circle provides reusable e-commerce packages through which consumers can return electronics products to Interzero, who then refurbishes and returns them.