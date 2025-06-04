Coveris markets recyclable MAP trays for meat and fish
Coveris has launched a new board-based modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) tray solution for the meat, fish, and poultry sector. The tray is said to reduce plastic by 90% while maintaining recyclability and shelf life.
Coveris’ new BarrierFresh MAP trays are equipped with the company’s specially developed EVOH (ethylene vinyl alcohol) barrier film to deliver a fully printable, hermetically sealed, single-SKU pack.
Will Mercer, Business Unit paper’s research and development director at Coveris, says: “Our BarrierFresh MAP solution marks a unique breakthrough for this category, offering a reduced-plastic, reduced-packaging solution that delivers the same barrier performance and shelf life benefits as traditional rigid plastic trays, while maintaining recyclability for the consumer. The launch of BarrierFresh MAP trays aligns perfectly with our vision of No Waste and supports the industry’s growing demand for reduced-plastic alternatives.”
The new 21-day shelf life packs function on and off the shelf to deliver shelf presence supported through a single packaging format, according to the flexible packaging company.
Coveris says its BarrierFresh MAP trays are lightweight, stackable, and compatible with existing machinery lines, subject to application. Furthermore, the launch presents manufacturers with a recyclable tray packaging alternative that does not compromise product performance or shelf appeal.