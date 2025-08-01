Coveris equips fruit vendor with paper-based packaging for Tesco listing
Coveris has provided the Metis plum brand with paper-based and brightly designed packaging for sale in the UK supermarket Tesco.
The solution features the LinerlessLid, a paper-based punnet made from certified, sustainably sourced cartonboard. The LinerlessLid secures the fruit contents and provides space for branding and product messaging.
Nigel Hewitt, Paper Business Unit sales director at Coveris, says: “The move toward paper-based formats is one of the key drivers in fresh produce packaging, and our LinerlessLid and punnet solution exemplifies how innovation can deliver both sustainability and standout shelf appeal.”
The lid features small holes for product visibility and appeal, while the colorful design provides strong shelf visibility, according to Coveris.
Linerless label longevity
Metis plums are naturally bred from a cross-pollination between selected apricot pollen and plum blooms.
Hewitt continues: “For stone fruit like plums, it offers sustainable sourcing, robust product protection, and packing efficiency, minimizing environmental impact while maximizing value from grower to consumer, fully aligned with our No Waste strategy.”
Coveris explains that with the increasing paperization trend, its LinerlessLid and punnet solution offer an alternative to conventional plastic packaging. Last month, the European packaging company won the Gold Award for Sustainable Packaging Business of the Year.
Recently, Coveris announced a £1 million (US$1.3 million) investment in its Linerless Labelling Centre of Excellence in Spalding, UK.