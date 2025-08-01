Perfectly integrated packaging solutions
Amcor supplies tamper-evident sports cap for children’s drinks

01 Aug 2025
Amcor, Rauch Yippy, Bottle Closure

Amcor has equipped Austrian children’s drink brand Rauch Yippy with its Secure Flip 26 mm tamper-evident sports cap. The cap’s tethered closure enhances the package’s recyclability, according to the global packaging giant.

“The right packaging has been a critical part of Yippy’s success,” says Gudrun Golob, international brand manager at Rauch Yippy.

The PET bottles feature “child-friendly” colorful graphics and a sports cap.

“With the adoption of the Amcor closure, we are ensuring that children continue to get the best enjoyment from the drink, and at the same time are able more easily to recycle the entire pack, an important benefit for increasingly environmentally conscious youngsters and their parents,” says Golob.

Matthias Hammersen, vice president of sales, Rigid Packaging Solutions International at Amcor, adds: “Safe, comfortable on-the-go consumption is a key part of many drinks brands’ offerings, and it’s important that this can deliver a premium consumer experience.”

“Our Secure Flip closure was therefore specifically developed to combine aesthetics with functionality and convenience, and these benefits also help to enhance the pack’s overall sustainability offering.”

Tamper-evident design

The Secure Flip cap features a patented non-detachable tamper-evident band instead of a traditional detachable tab. Its ergonomically designed Thumb Tub allows for the one-handed opening of the bottle. 

The closure also produces a clip sound that confirms opening and closing. Consumers can open the cap and keep it stable at 180 degrees, which provides easy access to the spit. 

Recently, Amcor produced a lightweight child-resistant cap and refillable pouches for cleaning products, as well as PCR polymer for hand cream packaging.

