Anheuser-Busch’s US$16M investment in historic brewery includes packaging and infrastructure upgrades
Anheuser-Busch has secured a new US$16 million investment in its Los Angeles, US, brewery. Key highlights of the investment include expanded packaging capabilities for the company’s “beyond beer” brands like Cutwater and NUTRL, as well as variety packaging.
The move also increases its production capacity for 25-ounce cans to meet increasing consumer demand.
Over the past five years, the parent company of Busch Light, Budweiser and Bud Light has invested nearly US$2 billion in its facilities across the US.
Eric Gutierrez, general manager of the Anheuser-Busch Los Angeles Brewery, emphasized the “pivotal moment” for the Los Angeles brewery. “These investments equip us with the unique opportunity to stay at the forefront of brewing excellence and innovate in new ways that meet consumer needs.”
“We’ve been a proud member of the Los Angeles community for nearly 70 years, and this ongoing investment not only boosts the local economy but fosters growth for Anheuser-Busch, while supporting our dedicated employees.”
Upgrades to historic cornerstone site
The Los Angeles brewery has operated as a cornerstone of Anheuser-Busch's operations since 1954. Facility upgrades include enhancing water conservation and reducing boiler emissions.
“At Anheuser-Busch, we’ve been producing high quality, great tasting products for generations, and through continued investments in our facilities like our Los Angeles brewery, we’re not only improving our capabilities but also contributing to the prosperity of the communities we serve,” states Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch.
Stuart Waldman, president of The Valley Industry & Commerce Association, welcomed the investment. “Anheuser-Busch has been an important part of the Los Angeles community for decades and their continued investment in the local economy helps provide ongoing economic opportunities for the working people of Southern California.”
Over the summer, Anheuser-Busch invested US$7 million in its Fairfield, California, brewery for capital infrastructure projects that support ongoing improvements at the facility, including updates to the brewery’s roofing, equipment overhauls, new lighting and other structural repairs. The Fairfield brewery brews over 20 of Anheuser-Busch’s brands.
Anheuser-Busch has 3,400 employees across 14 facilities in California. It operates more than 120 facilities across the country.