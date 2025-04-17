DataLase and TamperTech partner for material-saving tamper-evident tape
DataLase, a photonic printing solutions company, has partnered with TamperTech to develop a tamper-evident tape that integrates DataLase’s pigment chemistry as a coating within the tape. The solution reduces the need for additional paper or plastic labels as well as conventional wet printing processes that use inks or solvents.
The packaging tape is designed as a more sustainable, energy-efficient alternative to more conventional applications that can enhance “product security and supply chain efficiency.” The solution advances tamper tape technology by offering protection and securing packaged goods in one application.
Ally Grant, chief technology officer at DataLase, says: “By embedding DataLase’s innovative pigment technology into tamper-evident tapes, we have created a solution that not only protects products but also enables real-time verification and authentication without the need for additional labels or complex scanning systems.”
“It represents a smarter, more sustainable approach to tamper-evident packaging, aligning with the increasing demand for digital traceability and environmental responsibility.”
The technology can integrate into customizable track-and-trace functionality, allowing businesses to increase security with digital verification capabilities. Moreover, it provides “instant,” non-contact, tamper detection.
Additionally, the packaging tape can reduce waste, improve logistics, and lower transportation costs, according to DataLase.
Safe and secure
DateLase indicates that the solution combines physical protection with intelligent tracking technology as regulatory requirements and consumer expectations for product security continue to grow.
Harriet Chiles, general manager at TamperTech, says: “The integration of DataLase technology into our tamper-evident tapes provides an unprecedented level of security and efficiency for businesses looking to protect their products and brands.”
“The collaboration has allowed us to develop a unique solution that enhances supply chain security while supporting sustainability goals by reducing material usage and eliminating traditional ink-based printing processes.”
Industries that can benefit from the tape include pharmaceutical and healthcare, logistics and supply chain providers, e-commerce and retail, F&B, and electronics manufacturers.
Recently, Herma released a multilayer variant of its 63Spc adhesive for conventional material security and tamper-evident labels. Herma switched its 63S adhesive from single-layer to multilayer technology for applications such as pharmaceutical packaging to make it “even more reliable.”