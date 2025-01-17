DS Smith releases packaging seal to eliminate single-use plastic tear strips
DS Smith has launched a packaging strip that removes the need for single-use plastic tear strips in shipping.
The packaging strip branded Tape Back utilizes one glue stripe for two shipments. Moreover, the product also includes a return strip so that consumers can reuse the original packaging for returns.
Reducing waste from e-commerce shipments ensures that suppliers have environmentally responsible returns, according to DS Smith.
Cheryl Holliday, marketing director for North America at DS Smith, says: “DS Smith understands the growing importance of sustainable packaging solutions in today’s e-commerce landscape, specifically as it relates to consumers returning goods.”
The seal solution used less silicon tape, hot melt and less corrugated board, doubling the product’s circular design.
“Tape Back is a direct response to the demand for more environmentally friendly and efficient return processes and demonstrates our commitment to creating circular design solutions,” adds Holliday.
The announcement from DS Smith follows a recent partnership with a UK-based CBD drinks company Goodrays. DS Smith provided recyclable and fiber-based protective packaging for the drinks company.
The protective packaging has a “unique” folding design and 100% recyclable content, resulting in a 20% reduction in carbon footprint. The packaging allows for four times more products to be transported, reducing delivery trips.
Sustainable supply chains
Lowering emissions and environmental impact within supply chains is of increasing concern to protective packaging companies.
The Alliance to End Plastic Waste released its third Solution Model playbook, providing a roadmap to reintroduce mixed plastic waste streams into the value chain. The model caters to low-income economies and developed nations with mature recycling infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Smurfit Westrock launched a 100% recyclable paper pallet wrap to help companies establish environmentally sustainable supply chains.