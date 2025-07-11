DNO Produce removes single-use plastics for fresh food in US schools
Fresh-cut produce manufacturer DNO Produce has eliminated traditional single-use plastics from its Freshealth product line. The company now uses biodegradable film packaging and compostable cups for its individually packaged fresh foods, which are distributed to K-12 schools across 17 US states.
The switch in packaging is projected to remove over 945,000 pounds of traditional plastic from DNO’s operations annually. Starting this fall, 94.3% of DNO’s single-serve school offerings will be packaged in a sustainable film designed to break down in landfill conditions within a decade.
The remaining 5.7%, previously packaged in plastic cups, will be served in compostable alternatives.
Alex DiNovo, president at DNO, says: “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for individually packaged produce surged, and we saw an opportunity to innovate our packaging to reduce landfill volume for the generations that come after us.”
“Our goal has always been to demonstrate the importance of sustainability and environmental stewardship to the students we serve, and this new packaging is a major step forward.”
DNO Produce supplies thousands of students daily, offering prepared produce that simplifies food service for schools facing staffing shortages. DNO’s ready-to-eat products aim to help schools provide healthy food options and make eating fruits and vegetables fun and accessible for kids.
The company confirmed the packaging change will not impact product offerings, shelf life, or pricing, ensuring continued access to healthy food for students.
Earlier this year, DNO Produce partnered with Eco-Products to launch a compostable cup and lip designed for school nutrition programs in the US. The fiber cup is made from renewable sources and sealed with a plant-based lidding film.