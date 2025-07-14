Klöckner Pentaplast launches “lightest-in-class” MAP tray for food products
Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) has introduced the kp Elite Noca, a modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) tray kp describes as “the lightest in its class.”
The kp Elite Noca tray features a ribbed design that adds strength in critical areas while minimizing weight and material usage. It is said to be approximately 10% lighter than other trays in its category, without compromising barrier performance, sealing integrity, or mechanical strength.
“We’re proud to reveal kp Elite Nova, a breakthrough tray that reflects over 60 years of packaging innovation and technical excellence,” says Paul Rawlings, launch manager at kp Food Packaging.
“With kp Elite Nova, food producers no longer need to compromise between sustainability and performance. This solution delivers both.”
Rawlings asserts that kp’s design has been endorsed for recyclability by the Tray Circularity Evaluation Platform and is aligned with European Design for Recycling guidelines, “while still offering remarkable sealing and shelf life performance.”
Closing the food tray loop
The company says that kp Elite Nova is made with up to fully recycled PET, including material from kp’s Tray2Tray initiative, which creates a closed recycling loop for food trays.
The tray is available in various sizes and depths and is designed to reflect “the realities of food production and logistics.”
Rawlings adds: “At kp, we’re committed to improving access to circular solutions, by removing barriers that might prevent customers from making the switch.”
“In a market where EPR fees are taking effect, every gram of packaging material counts. kp Elite Nova is leading the protein industry’s lightweight, recyclable pathway to a more sustainable future. It’s a tray that’s built for today but is ready for tomorrow.”