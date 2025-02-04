Perfectly integrated packaging solutions
Home
AeroFlexx and Chemipack boost...

AeroFlexx and Chemipack boost sustainable liquid packaging operations

04 Feb 2025
Man at facility filling container from machine.

AeroFlexx is partnering with Chemipack, a Polish blending and filling company, to deploy its proprietary filling machine directly at Chemipack’s production site, facilitating brands’ adoption of eco-friendly liquid packaging technology across Europe.

The partnering companies say the move positions AeroFlexx and Chemipack to address growing regional demand for sustainable liquid packaging formats. 

US-based packager Chemipack supplies liquid concentrates, with filling operations and blending on-site and the capacity to manufacture and fill over 100 million liters of liquids annually. 

“AeroFlexx’s technology is set to meet the industry demand for innovative packaging throughout Europe,” says Chemipack’s chairman and CEO, Robert Serafiński. “This partnership with AeroFlexx will drive the growing momentum for more eco-friendly packaging in Europe and accelerate the transition to more sustainable practices in the packaging space globally.”

Andrew Meyer, AeroFlexx’s CEO, adds: “AeroFlexx’s commitment to advancing liquid packaging technologies, paired with Chemipack’s production capabilities, ensure a strong foundation for continued growth globally.”

“This partnership with Chemipack underscores the transformative potential of this packaging technology with the right partner in a strategic region that will benefit from real, sustainable packaging solutions.”

AeroFlexx says its packaging is gaining “significant traction” in the European market, meeting growing sustainability demands for packaging. The collaboration is said to establish growth opportunities as AeroFlexx continues scaling for global expansion initiatives.

All content and features on this website are copyrighted with all rights reserved. The full details can be found in our privacy statement
Tetra Pak Square Banner July 2025
Subscribe to our newsletters
PlatformsFood Ingredients FirstNutrition InsightPackaging InsightsPersonal Care InsightsThe World of Food Ingredients
About usContact usAdvertisingPrivacy statementSitemap
Follow us
linkedinrss_headergoogle_news
trans