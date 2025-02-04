AeroFlexx and Chemipack boost sustainable liquid packaging operations
AeroFlexx is partnering with Chemipack, a Polish blending and filling company, to deploy its proprietary filling machine directly at Chemipack’s production site, facilitating brands’ adoption of eco-friendly liquid packaging technology across Europe.
The partnering companies say the move positions AeroFlexx and Chemipack to address growing regional demand for sustainable liquid packaging formats.
US-based packager Chemipack supplies liquid concentrates, with filling operations and blending on-site and the capacity to manufacture and fill over 100 million liters of liquids annually.
“AeroFlexx’s technology is set to meet the industry demand for innovative packaging throughout Europe,” says Chemipack’s chairman and CEO, Robert Serafiński. “This partnership with AeroFlexx will drive the growing momentum for more eco-friendly packaging in Europe and accelerate the transition to more sustainable practices in the packaging space globally.”
Andrew Meyer, AeroFlexx’s CEO, adds: “AeroFlexx’s commitment to advancing liquid packaging technologies, paired with Chemipack’s production capabilities, ensure a strong foundation for continued growth globally.”
“This partnership with Chemipack underscores the transformative potential of this packaging technology with the right partner in a strategic region that will benefit from real, sustainable packaging solutions.”
AeroFlexx says its packaging is gaining “significant traction” in the European market, meeting growing sustainability demands for packaging. The collaboration is said to establish growth opportunities as AeroFlexx continues scaling for global expansion initiatives.