StePacPPC develops modified atmosphere packs to minimize foodservice waste
StePacPPC and Windham Packaging have developed modified atmosphere/modified humidity (MA/MH) packaging solutions to extend the shelf life of fresh produce destined for restaurants, hotels, and institutional foodservice outlets. The companies’ packaging solutions are designed to reduce food waste and enhance operational efficiency.
Adopted by fresh produce packagers in the US, the films are said to reduce waste for vegetables and fruits such as sliced mushrooms, green beans, brussels sprouts, and broccoli.
Gary Ward, chief technology officer for StePacPPC, says: “The innovative design not only ensures peak freshness upon arrival but extends shelf life even after opening. If resealed, the packaging will continue to preserve the quality of partially used produce under refrigeration, providing flexibility for future use and reducing food waste.”
Miguel Ibarra, operations manager of PEA King Produce, says: “Its enhanced sealing properties require shorter sealing times, increasing bagger speeds and improving operational efficiency. The real standout benefit is the film’s ability to better dissipate humidity from the bag and provide an optimal modified atmosphere, effectively increasing shelf life by 10%.”
Enhancing freshness
StePacPPC’s resealable MA/MH packaging is designed with water vapor transmission rates, preventing excess moisture buildup and preserving product quality throughout long-haul shipments and extended storage periods.
Optimized for horizontal and vertical form-fill and seal operations, the packaging minimizes plastic consumption while enhancing packaging process efficiency.
Additionally, the films incorporate chemically recycled content, certified by RedCert2.
“We are now focusing efforts on replicating the success in the UK and Europe and adapting the packaging to accommodate a broader range of fresh produce for the food service sector,” says Ward.
Iceless food shipping
Among StePacPPC’s flagship products are the Xtend bags and Xflow films, featuring a patented sealing layer that adapts to both manual and automated packing processes. These solutions are said to help streamline operations and reduce labor costs.
StePacPPC says its technology helps to eliminate the need for ice in fresh produce shipments. For example, broccoli shipments from Salinas Valley to a major US restaurant chain have transitioned to iceless packaging, enabling the transport of 66% more broccoli per container. This shift has led to fewer shipments and a lower carbon footprint.
Customized to accommodate varying volumes and specific product requirements, StePacPPC’s packaging solutions consider key factors such as respiration rates, moisture sensitivity, dehydration risk, and required atmospheric conditions, as well as post-harvest handling and supply chain requirements.
The new solutions will be showcased at Fruit Logistica, February 5–7 in Berlin, Germany.