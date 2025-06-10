Duni launches Vista takeaway packaging with recyclable gray plastic
Duni, a dine-in and takeaway solutions provider, has launched its new takeaway series, Vista, combining enhanced recyclability with improved functionality. Available from July, Vista introduces a gray plastic base made from recyclable PP, which replaces traditional black plastic, and can reportedly be detected and recycled within waste sorting systems.
The gray plastic used in Vista plastic is fully detectable in modern recycling facilities and contains no carbon black, according to Duni. Designed for hot and cold meals, Vista comes in five sizes with two- or three-compartment options.
Caroline Tobiasson, product manager, Food Packaging Solutions at Duni Group, says: “With Vista, we are taking an important step toward offering our customers more sustainable and functional packaging solutions that are designed for real-world needs.”
“The gray plastic allows for recycling in a way that black plastic does not, while the enhanced features contribute to a better user experience from kitchen to consumer. This innovation supports higher recycling rates and reduced plastic use and is a key milestone in Duni Group’s journey toward a circular future.”
Smart food pack
The Vista packaging is designed to use less material while maintaining durability and performance.
Each container is leak-proof, microwave-safe, and features anti-fog lids aiming to reduce condensation and provide clear visibility. Adjustable vents help preserve food texture, while tamper-evident and hygienic seals ensure safety.
A tear-off hinge allows the container to transform to a serving bowl, and a smart stacking system simplifies storage and transport.
Duni is also a shareholder in Bumerang, a provider of reusable packaging solutions, as the company continues to support the development and distribution of disposable takeaway packaging and tableware for the food industry.