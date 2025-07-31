Sappi boosts paperboard capacity with US$500M machine upgrade
Sappi North America has completed the US$500 million conversion and expansion of its Paper Machine No. 2 (PM2) at its Somerset Mill in Maine, US. The company invested in the machine as part of Project Elevate in response to the rising demand for paper-based packaging.
The PM2 makes Somerset one of the most advanced production sites for high-performance solid bleached sulfate (SBS) paperboard in North America, according to Sappi.
“With PM2, we have delivered the largest rebuild in our company’s history, doubling the machine’s capacity and positioning Somerset as a leader in sustainably manufactured paperboard,” says Michael Haws, president and CEO at Sappi North America.
Production at the facility is reportedly expanding, with product capacity expected to reach approximately 470,000 metric tons per year. The PM2 enhances Sappi’s ability to produce a full range of high-performance SBS paperboard grades, including folding carton, food service board, and cups.
Meanwhile, packaging experts have identified fiberization as a key industry trend for this year.
Kirk Ross, vice president of manufacturing at Sappi, says: “Product from the new machine is now commercially available, delivering the same standards of quality and performance our customers expect, while expanding our range of applications.”
“With increased capacity and a focus on improved service, we’re able to meet growing demand with greater speed, consistency, and responsiveness.”
Demand for fiber-based packaging
As a full-service SBS provider, Sappi supports domestic and global packaging customers.
Sappi North America began the PM2 conversion in 2022, following the successful rebuild of PM1 in 2018.
“The true success of this project lies in our people. Their precision, focus, and unwavering commitment to safety enabled us to complete a complex transformation, all while keeping the mill fully operational,” continues Ross.
“This investment goes beyond machinery; it’s about laying the foundation for long-term innovation, sustainable growth, and lasting impact.”
Earlier this year, Sappi launched cross-sector paper packs that replace plastic, alongside Kpag.