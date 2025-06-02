Eco-Products equips US baseball venue with compostable foodservice packs
Eco-Products, a Novolex brand and foodservice packaging provider, has announced it is the Official Zero Waste Partner of the San Francisco Giants, a US baseball team based in California. The collaboration brings Eco-Products’ compostable products to Oracle Park, the home of the baseball team, to support San Francisco Giants’ environmental efforts.
Eco-Products’ Controls Intended to Remove Contamination Program offers open-source tools for the stadium to reduce non-compostables in organics streams.
Wendell Simonson, director of marketing for Eco-Products, says: “We’ve admired the waste diversion program at Oracle Park for a long time. Getting the opportunity to help the Giants use compostable packaging to keep food waste out of landfills is a milestone achievement and one that we could not be more excited about.”
Alfonso Felder, chief operations and experience officer at the San Francisco Giants, comments: “Our partnership with Eco-Products represents an important step forward in our ongoing efforts to operate Oracle Park as one of the most sustainable venues in sports. By incorporating compostable foodservice products throughout Oracle Park, we are significantly reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills and enhancing the fan experience.”
Boosting composting efforts
Now, Eco-Products promotes collaboration among venue operators, foodservice stakeholders, waste haulers, and composters. It aims to reduce compostable packaging stream contamination from non-compostable materials.
Rafe Gabel, senior general manager for Diamond 58 presented by Aramark Sports + Entertainment, comments: “We look forward to working with Eco-Products in supporting Oracle Park’s waste diversion program. As the official hospitality provider at Oracle Park, we are committed to enhancing the food and beverage experience while integrating sustainable practices.”
“By incorporating compostable foodservice packaging, we are taking significant steps to reduce waste and contribute to a more sustainable future for Giants fans and the San Francisco community.”