Cadbury releases color-changing chocolate bar wraps for summer range
Mondelēz International’s Cadbury has launched color-changing packaging for its limited-edition summer chocolate bar range. The Chill to Reveal campaign uses thermochromic technology to reveal a deep blue coloring when chilled.
Available from June, the Cadbury Dairy Milk Summer Edition depicts four summer-themed designs: deck chairs, umbrellas, kites, and inflatables.
Mara Popa, junior brand manager at Cadbury Dairy Milk, says: “Our new Cadbury Dairy Milk Summer Editions range features cold-activated packs, reminding consumers that chocolate is a great snacking option in the warmer weather.”
“This NPD also features color-changing packaging, highlighting the chilled chocolate trend playfully and tapping into the debate.”
Each pack features an image encouraging consumers to cool the chocolate bar. The Chill to Reveal campaign was launched to reignite the debate about where and how to store chocolate bars.
In addition to the packaging, the launch includes the Cadbury Dairy Milk Iced Latte: “It’s a moreish chocolate-coffee crunch treat that captures the refreshing essence of an iced latte wrapped in cold-activated packaging,” says Cadbury.
Recently, Cadbury launched its sharing bars in recycled plastic, with 80% certified recycled material allocated through a mass balance approach. Meanwhile, M&S trialed paper packaging for its Vanilla Fudge chocolate bars.