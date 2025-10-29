Endolys builds film recycling plant to boost municipal circularity
Key takeaways
- Endolys will create the UK’s first large-scale plastic film recycling plant in Tees Valley, aiming to process municipal film waste that currently lacks viable recycling options.
- The £120 million (US$159 million) project will create around 120 jobs and convert single-use plastics like bags and cups into pyrolysis oil, boosting the local circular economy.
- Construction will occur in two phases, with phase one expected to start operations by late 2026.
Endolys is establishing a plastic film recycling facility in the UK. The plant will be located in Tees Valley and will reportedly be the UK’s first large-scale plastic film recycling facility.
Plastic film remains to be one of the most challenging plastic materials to recycle in the UK. Endolys says there are no current large-scale recycling facilities available and limited curbside collection.
All of the film waste will be sourced from municipal waste facilities. Subject to planning and environmental approvals, phase one operations are expected to begin at the end of 2026.
Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen says: “This landmark investment by Endolys is fantastic news for Darlington and will breathe new life into the iconic former Cleveland Bridge site. As well as creating scores of well-paid, good-quality, skilled jobs, it will also put our region at the forefront of innovation in recycling and clean growth.
“This is exactly the type of project that demonstrates how Teesside, Darlington, and Hartlepool are leading the way in attracting cutting-edge industries, securing major long-term investment and building a stronger economy for local people.”
Creating jobs and circularity
The chemical recycling company aims to create up to 120 jobs by installing pyrolysis oil production units at Darlington’s former Cleveland Bridge and Engineering Company works.
Michael Fox, CEO at Endolys, says: “This is an exciting project that will not only create high quality jobs in the growing recycling industry, but will also provide a major boost the circular economy by diverting plastic waste including many single use items such as cups, straws, and plastic bags away from incineration and landfill, converting them back into a useful product.
“The former Cleveland Bridge site is ideal for what we need, with an excellent building in which we can house our operations, superb road and rail links, and existing grid and natural gas connections. Even more importantly, we have people in this area with the engineering and technical processing skills to meet our requirements.”
Two-phase project
The Endolys plant will be built in two phases. The first phase, for which £60 million (US$70 million) has been secured, will see six units process 60,000 metric tons of shredded plastic film waste into 40,000 metric tons of pyrolysis oil annually.
The second phase, costing a similar amount, is said to see a further 60,000 metric tons of film waste processed into a further 40,000 metric tons of oil.
The units will incorporate technology developed by the Niutech Environment Technology Corporation used in 40 plants globally. Installation will be provided by the Tees Valley engineering solutions firm Intelect.