OPHC replaces plastic with Elopak cartons for Jif cleaners
Key takeaways
- OPHC has launched Jif-branded all-purpose and floor cleaners in Elopak D-Pak cartons, replacing traditional plastic bottles.
- Elopak says OPHC is leading Norway’s home care market in adopting cartons, following earlier success with sustainable packaging in the laundry category.
The Norwegian Orkla Home & Personal Care (OPHC) company has rolled out Jif-branded all-purpose cleaners packaged in an Elopak D-Pak carton.
“At OPHC, we want to contribute to reducing plastic consumption, and the new carton is a great way to do just that,” says Iselin Hedenstad, senior brand manager at OPHC.
“We have taken the lead in offering cleaning products in cartons, as the first in the Norwegian market in this segment.”
The four Jif cleaning fluids are available in 750 mL and 1500 mL cartons in supermarkets across Norway. The cleaning products include three from the versatile all-surface cleaner Jif Allrent brand portfolio.
Also coming in an Elopak D-Pak carton, the Jif Krystal Grønnsåpe floor and surface cleaner made from pure wood oils can clean all types of wood, including hardwood, parquet, laminate, and other washable surfaces in the home.
From plastic to carton
Elopak says that OPHC is “leading the way” in the local market by shifting from plastic bottles to cartons.
Hedenstad adds: “The new D-Pak format not only helps reduce plastic use, but also streamlines logistics, and offers retailers a more sustainable, shelf-ready solution.”
“Consumers have responded well to the transition to cartons with our brands in the laundry category, and we are transferring this insight to household cleaning by optimizing products in the Jif portfolio.”
Earlier this year, Elopak provided a Dutch company with sustainable cartons for home care products.
At Packaging Innovations 2025, the company told Packaging Insights that it welcomes the innovation opportunities arising from incoming waste management regulations, such as the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation and the UK’s EPR.