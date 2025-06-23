Stora Enso partners with Matrix Pack to develop formed fiber packaging
Stora Enso has entered a strategic partnership with Matrix Pack to scale formed fiber technologies and solutions designed to reduce the use of conventional packaging materials.
The collaboration builds on an existing partnership and seeks to unite Stora Enso’s innovation leadership and Matric Pack’s industrial expertise. As part of the deal, Stora Enso has acquired a minority stake in Matrix Pack, taking a seat on the company’s board.
Juuso Konttinen, senior vice president and head of Biomaterials Growth at Stora Enso, says: “This partnership is a natural step forward in our formed fiber journey. We see formed fiber as a high potential packaging segment, and partnering with Matrix Pack gives us the best opportunity to join the growth path.”
The partnership will open up opportunities in fiber sourcing and supply chain integration — “drawing on the strengths of both companies across the value chain.”
Lyberis Polychronopoulos, president of the Board of Directors at Matrix Pack, adds: “Stora Enso’s leadership in sustainable materials aligns with our mission. Starting today, we are significantly expanding the existing capacity, which enables us to deliver the next generation fiber-based packaging to customers worldwide.”
Last month, Stora Enso completed the acquisition of the Finnish sawmill company Junnikkala Oy which aims to boost cost-efficient wood supply at its Oulu site. Meanwhile, Elopak launched a new paperboard for fresh liquids in collaboration with Stora Enso.