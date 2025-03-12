Study reveals preference for bamboo box packaging alternatives in Ethiopia
A recent research study has revealed that entrepreneurs, farmers, and supermarkets in Ethiopia prefer bamboo boxes over wood or plastic, due to ease of handling, strength, durability, compatibility for vertical stacking, and contribution to environmental sustainability.
Published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, the study concludes that while the demand for box cases in Ethiopia is estimated to grow by 15% annually, the potential users of packaging and storage boxes are dissatisfied with wooden and plastic solutions. The researchers believe this unpopularity is due to their bulky weight, limited durability, and incompatibility with vertical stacking.
Bamboo boxes, however, were found to be a preferred packaging option by the 85 wood processing enterprises, 14 bamboo processing enterprises, 22 supermarkets, and 11 bamboo culm — the woody ringed stems — suppliers who participated in the data collection.
The study outlines a framework for adopting bamboo box operations as an alternative to plastic and wooden boxes for packaging or storage needs. It argues that box production in Ethiopia is under-researched, with supermarkets and businesses relying on traditional plastic or wooden packaging crates.
Research method
The researchers selected eight regions in Ethiopia based on the abundance of forest resources essential for bamboo production. They then used a combined survey method of purposive and randomized sampling techniques to choose participants from the target groups involved in the bamboo processing industry.
Data was collected through direct survey interviews, key informant interviews, and field observations, exploring the participants’ use of bamboo and the potential for bamboo-based materials to replace wood and plastic.
It concluded that due to bamboo boxes’ physical quality and sustainability, farmers, cooperatives, wholesalers, and supermarkets preferred them over plastic or wood boxes.
Wood and plastic boxes
Global Forest Watch, in 2020, Ethiopia had 15.5 million hectares of natural forest, covering over 14% of its land area. In 2023, it lost 78.6 million hectares of natural forest, equivalent to 48.7 million tons of CO2 emissions.The study indicates that the raw materials used to produce wood and plastic are not sustainable due to limited forest resources and deforestation. According to
Wooden box production for packaging and storage has a detrimental impact on forest ecosystems, according to the study, especially due to the loss of native tree species. The researchers also indicate that wood box production forces short-rotation exotic forest trees beyond their rotation ages, disrupting biodiversity and increasing soil degradation.
Advantages of bamboo
According to the study, bamboo is a more environmentally sustainable material for packaging and storage compared to wood and plastic, as it reduces pollution and enhances waste management. Moreover, it is renewable and biodegradable, maturing in three to four years and decomposing within six months.
Bamboo can be repurposed into various products, including biomass for energy, charcoal, and biochar. Unlike plastics, bamboo retains carbon and locks it in for the product’s lifespan, reducing the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere, explain the researchers.
The study also suggests that if supermarkets and businesses in Ethiopia are to seriously adopt bamboo boxes, investments in training and supply chain setup, partnerships with local suppliers, and a strong logistics network are essential for transitioning to bamboo.
Moreover, the study authors call upon the Ethiopian government to create policies and regulations that support bamboo box production while NGOs enhance awareness of the benefits of incorporating bamboo boxes into supply chain operations.
