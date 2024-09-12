Eviosys expands easy-open jar closure range for wider accessibility
12 Sep 2024 --- Eviosys has expanded its Orbit jar closure range — designed to be opened without force — with a 66 mm diameter lid. The company’s closures are intended to provide greater ease and accessibility, particularly for consumers with motor issues, children and seniors.
Eviosys launched its Orbit closures in 2010 and integrating the solution into existing products does not require installing new product lines or specific jars.
The new closure is designed to be opened without force by anyone, requiring only slight pressure to loosen the ring, pop the inside panel and open the lid. It reduces opening torque by up to 50% versus a standard twist-off closure while being specifically designed to be re-closed.
Orbit can be fitted to most jars on the market, prolonging shelf life and protecting the jars from damage during transit. While easily tolerating sterilization pressure, it boasts improved abuse resistance as its outer ring acts as a shock-absorbing bumper that protects the seal.
According to the supplier, all of the consumers surveyed preferred Orbit’s closure, with 43% willing to pay more for products featuring the solution and 55% considering changing brands to benefit from Orbit.
Industry applications
Eviosys supplies its Orbit technology to French food brand Bien Cultivés and Norway’s Orkla, among others.
“Since we started working with Orbit closure, we have received many congratulations from our customers for its ease and convenience for the glass jars opening. Moreover, we have significantly reduced the vacuum loss caused by shocks during transportation, storage or replenishment on the supermarket shelves,” Fernando Baroja, CEO at Cidacos Group.
“For this reason, we are very satisfied to have made the decision to add Orbit to our portfolio and our plan is to incorporate it into all our products.”
Eviosys highlights a rising demand for more inclusive packaging, particularly in the global food industry, citing analysis that finds 82% of consumers often struggle to open metal lids on traditional glass jars. The packaging specialist notes this is particularly prevalent in Europe, where there is a rapidly aging population.
In other launches, Aptar Closures introduced a new lightweight, sustainable disc top closure last month. Branded 2’’ Disc Top Lite, the closure is the third in a series of novel disc top dispensing solutions introduced for beauty, personal care and home care products this year. Available in PP and post-consumer recycled content, it is lighter than standard 2” disc tops, reducing plastic usage.
Meanwhile, Berry Global Group outfitted Grillo’s Pickles with twist-top, spill-proof, easy-open jars for its pickles. The custom, nestable, recyclable PP jar and continuous thread closure provides a “simple, mess-free opening process.”
By Benjamin Ferrer