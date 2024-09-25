FachPack 2024 live: Schubert presents sustainable bonding method for dairy and bakery
25 Sep 2024 --- At the ongoing FachPack 2024, in Nuremberg, Germany, Gerhard Schubert is introducing and displaying its range of packaging innovations, focusing on machine-compatibility and environmental credentials.
These include its Dotlock technology, a glue-free bonding method for cardboard packaging. On the show floor, Packaging Insights speaks with Matthias Thor, a consultant at Schubert, about the potential applications and impact of the new solution.
Alternative to traditional products
The Dotlock packaging process is based on “clinching” technology, which is used to join metals. Two or more layers of cardboard are placed on top of each other and pierced with needles from one side, forming a collar on the other.
This is then pressed into the cardboard, creating a stable force and form fit without requiring any additional materials. The size of the holes can vary, thicker and larger materials will have larger perforations. With the right number and arrangement of holes, the same strength can be achieved as with a conventionally glued joint.
Thor highlights Dotlock’s applicability in the food sector. “We are working closely with major suppliers and customers in the dairy and bakery industries. For example, we are engaging with yogurt manufacturers to demonstrate the advantages of Dotlock over traditional hot melt adhesives.”
He further explained that while initial tests are being conducted manually, Schubert aims to automate the Dotlock process in the coming months.
Dotlock provides an alternative to hot melt adhesives, which are petroleum-based and meet hygiene standards in sensitive sectors. Thor highlights the system eliminates the need for third-party materials that could pose environmental risks, adding it is a “clean solution” because it uses a purely mechanical system.
Development of eco-friendly solutions
Schubert packaging solutions comply with upcoming EU packaging and packaging waste regulations. “As far as we can see, our technology fulfills all current packaging requirements that have been requested by the EU,” comments Thor.
However, Thor acknowledges Dotlock may not be suitable for all industries, particularly those involving heavier products that require a large number of Dotlock pins to cover instead of the glue. There are also some limitations from a contamination and hygiene perspective. For all products that are susceptible to insects, for example, it is advisable to avoid using Dotlock cardboard packaging.
Additionally, Dotlock pins can conflict with product branding or packaging design. “You may have a conflict between, for example, required space for the Dotlock technology and available space on the product itself, which needs to get together,” notes Thor.
Schubert plans to continue testing and refining the Dotlock technology, expanding its potential applications while addressing its limitations.
Earlier this month, UK-based Power Adhesives launched Tecbond 214B, a “first of its kind” biodegradable hot melt adhesive for packaging applications. It is made of 44% bio-based materials and is designed to break down entirely when exposed to oxygen, leaving no harmful residues or microplastics.
South Africa-based Sasol Chemicals also recently introduced SasolWax LC100, an industrial wax with a 35% reduced carbon footprint, aimed at packaging adhesives. It is adapted for odorless, crystal-clear hot melt adhesive formulations when combined with metallocene. It also offers thermal stability for efficient hot melt adhesive manufacturing operations.
Efficient packaging innovations
Schubert is also introducing its new TLM Comfort Feeder, designed for products that need to be packaged in cardboard secondary packaging. With the TLM Comfort Feeder, operators simply place a pallet with all the cut sheets into the machine. These blanks are pre-cut and only need to be joined at a few predetermined breaking points to form a sheet.
The process, from the removal of the flat blanks to the erected packaging, is automated and integrated into one sub-machine. Any number of other packaging machines can be connected for the subsequent loading and sealing steps. The infeed and erecting process remains very lean, which considerably reduces the size and weight of the robot tools.
Another innovation from Schubert is the new vertical magazine that feeds carton blanks into the packaging process. The blanks are freely stacked, and a belt transfers a small quantity to an intermediate buffer. From there, a vacuum removes the blanks and transfers them to a pusher, which moves them past glue nozzles to a folding box. A plunger then erects them and places them on a vacuum conveyor for transport to the filling station.
Together with the latest innovation A3 erector integrated into the cartoner, they ensure both high efficiency and flexibility.
By Sichong Wang, with Natalie Schwertheim reporting live from FachPack 2024