Wax Paperie launches biodegradable wax paper for food applications
US-based Wax Paperie has introduced FDA-compliant wax paper with biodegradable coatings and soy-based inks.
Wax Paperie products are suitable for sandwiches, pastries, meat, and cheese. The paper company says biodegradable inks and coatings reduce energy consumption compared to traditional materials.
Its latest packaging incorporates chitosan, sugar from the outer skeleton of shellfish like crab, lobster, and shrimp, for grease resistance and polylactic acid (PLA)-based coatings for moisture protection. PLA is a biodegradable and compostable polymer from renewable resources like corn starch.
The wax paper is reliable against food leakage and compliant with regulatory standards. Tests from FDA Title 21 and European standard EN1186 indicate that ink migration levels remain below regulatory limits, meaning it is safe for foodstuffs.
Wax Paperie says that custom-printed wax paper and parchment paper maintain high levels of durability and performance. The company says the latest developments allow businesses to achieve brand visibility while choosing eco-friendly options that meet industry standards.
Foodservice packaging
Wax Paperie highlights the increasing demand for foodservice packaging to be environmentally responsible. Integrating biodegradable materials or recycled plastic content into products should be standard for packaging providers, says Wax Paperie. Yet, packaging providers must ensure that food packaging remains safe and toxic-free when incorporating eco-conscious solutions.
Recently, Amcor partnered with Australian bread company Tip Top Bakeries to produce recycled plastic packaging bags. The bags are certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification Plus scheme, which ensures that the minimum level of recycled plastic in products is 30%.
Meanwhile, DS Smith collaborated with egg producer Niels & Grete to eliminate plastic from its packaging. The packaging solution involves placing eggs into one molded pulp tray that can be slotted into a fully recyclable corrugated cardboard pack.