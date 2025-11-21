DS Smith supplies Austrian brewery with fiber-based bottle box for beverages
Key takeaways
- DS Smith supplies Privatbrauerei Hirt with a recyclable fiber-based box for its new e-commerce beverage range.
- The design protects 0.5 L and 0.75 L glass bottles with shock-absorbing edges, fastening tabs, and reinforced cap and base areas.
- The solution aims to reduce materials, and boost sustainability metrics, branding, and unboxing experiences.
DS Smith has equipped Austrian-based brewery, Privatbrauerei Hirt, with a fiber-based box for its e-commerce expansion. The brewery recently opened an online shop featuring beverages such as beers, lemonades, vinegars, spirits, and non-alcoholic products.
DS Smith packaging solution can provide protection for 0.5 L and 0.75 L glass bottles during storage and transportation.
Dieter Glawischnig, managing director for Packaging at DS Smith Austria, says: “Our mission was to develop a smart, sustainable packaging that meets the high standards expected of premium beverages and uses fewer materials, while providing a comprehensive and robust product protection in terms of casing.”
“This is a crucial factor and key consideration for many of our customers in today's booming e-commerce landscape.”
Protecting e-commerce
The fiber box aims to secure critical areas, the cap and base, of glass bottles. It features shock-absorbing edges and fastening tabs. It is also recyclable.
Heimo Schader, managing director at Privatbrauerei Hirt, says: “We are excited that our customers can now enjoy our premium and high-quality products when they purchase from our new online shop.”
“The fiber-based packaging also offers ample space for our impactful and recognizable branding, and this ensures an exceptional unboxing experience.”
The packaging solution is intended to be a cost-effective and flexible option that does not require additional components to bolster the internal support structure, according to DS Smith.
Expanding fiber solutions
The fiber packaging manufacturer applied its Circular Design Metrics tools to measure the sustainability performance of its packaging products across eight indicators, including carbon footprint, reuse, and material reduction.
Recently, Mondelēz International and DS Smith partnered to trial 300,000 Cadbury Heroes paper tubs in Tesco stores across the UK.
It also partnered with Carlsberg Group to develop a recyclable corrugated cardboard display for the launch of the premium beer Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc to the German market.
In addition, DS Smith collaborated with BSH Nazarje, a Slovenian company part of BSH Home Appliances Group, to develop corrugated cardboard packaging for Bosch hand mixers — the DS Smith Universal Protection for Household Blenders.