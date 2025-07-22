Close the Glass Loop collaborates with Cosmetics Europe to boost glass recycling
Cosmetics Europe will become Close the Glass Loop’s 15th European partner, aiming to provide operational and practical solutions for recycling cosmetic glass packaging.
The partnership will also support the implementation of Close the Glass Loop’s Roadmap to Optimise the Closed Loop Recycling of Glass Packaging, spotlighting circular design guidelines and ways to maximize the uptake of recycled content.
Carlo Pirrone, secretary general of the European Container Glass Federation, on behalf of Close the Glass Loop partners, says: “We are excited to kickstart our collaboration with Cosmetics Europe to foster further collection and recycling of glass cosmetic packaging, and make more recycled glass available to manufacture new glass containers.”
The pan-European platform aims to achieve a 90% collection rate by 2030 and recently reported that glass collection rates in Europe rose from 80.2% in 2022 to 80.8% in 2023.
Close the Glass Loop says that while cosmetic glass packaging occupies a “limited share” of the market, personal care products like perfumes, creams, and body lotions are often packaged in glass.
John Chave, director general of Cosmetics Europe, says: “We are thrilled to join the Close the Glass Loop Platform. This partnership will further help our membership address the unique challenges of recycling cosmetic packaging and improve sorting and recycling rates.”
“Together with our members, we look forward to sharing best practices and exchanging with the Close the Glass Loop network to support the platform’s goal of achieving 90% glass collection for recycling in the EU by 2030.”