Green Bay Packaging expands US facility to accelerate regional growth
Green Bay Packaging, a US pulp and paper company, is investing US$1 billion to expand its manufacturing facility in Morrilton, Arkansas. The expansion reportedly represents the largest capital investment project in the history of Central Arkansas.
“We are excited to officially break ground on Project PowerPack,” says Matt Szymanski, vice president of Mill Operations at Green Bay Packaging.
“This project reflects our ongoing commitment to quality and sustainability, and our dedication to our employees, customers, and the communities in which we live and work. We are truly excited for the future.”
The project aims to enhance the mill’s infrastructure and will add approximately 300 acres of land for future investments and expansion. The company says that its investment in the Arkansas kraft facility could more than double the mill’s current production capacity.
Boosting jobs and sustainability
Green Bay Packaging plans to create 35 new jobs as part of the expansion. Currently, Green Bay Packaging has more than 620 employees in Conway County.
Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald, says: “Green Bay Packaging is growing in Arkansas, and we’re proud that they have chosen to invest and create more jobs in our state.”
As part of a multiyear expansion, Green Bay Packaging will enhance the Morrilton facility’s infrastructure and replace key process components, including the recovery boiler and biomass boiler infrastructure. Green Bay Packaging will also install an electric turbine generator to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions.
Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, adds: “For years, Green Bay Packaging has been an important part of Arkansas’ manufacturing and timber products industries — and their investment of US$1 billion in Morrilton will ensure that the company continues to do business and thrive in ‘the Natural State’.” says
“With this expansion, Green Bay Packaging is modernizing its facility and creating new jobs that will make a difference in the lives of Arkansans. We congratulate the company, the City of Morrilton, and Conway County on a history-making economic development win.”
A regional partnership
Green Bay Packaging operates multiple facilities in the Central Arkansas region. In addition to its Arkansas Kraft Division Campus, the company operates two facilities in Plumerville, a facility in Conway, and in Morrilton.
In 2024, six counties (Conway, Pope, Faulkner, Johnson, Saline, White) and one city (Morrilton) partnered with the Arkansas Department of Transportation to relocate Highway 113, enabling the project to move forward.
“This is a historic project for the River Valley and for Arkansas,” says Conway County Judge Jimmy Hart. “And getting it done took a creative and historic level of regional partnership. I want to thank my fellow county judges and mayor for establishing a new standard of regional cooperation.”
State Senator Breanne Davis adds: “For decades, Green Bay Packaging has been a key business presence in Morrilton, making a huge impact on this community and surrounding areas.”
State Representative Rick Beck concludes: “Green Bay Packaging has been a steadfast supporter of communities throughout North-Central Arkansas for decades.”
“Its enduring commitment to economic growth and community development laid the foundation for this expansion of the Arkansas Kraft Division Facility — bringing together state, county and local government partners. This united effort has created an exciting opportunity for Green Bay Packaging and will deepen their impact in Arkansas.”