International Paper explores new sustainable packaging facility in Utah
International Paper has announced its consideration of a new sustainable packaging facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, as part of the packaging company’s strategic growth plans to expand manufacturing capabilities in the US.
“This exploration is part of Packaging Solutions North America’s strategic growth initiative to enhance our regional manufacturing footprint in the US,” says John Berry, group vice president and general manager of Packaging Group West at International Paper.
“Salt Lake City would be a new market for International Paper and an opportunity to better serve existing customers in the region and grow strategically with new customers.”
If International Paper company pursues the facility, it will incorporate technology and equipment to facilitate the production and delivery of sustainable packaging solutions to a growing consumer base in the western US.
“Specific information, including capital investment, facility footprint, and potential employment opportunities, will be shared at the appropriate time as part of the ongoing evaluation process,” adds International Paper.
The announcement comes after the company celebrated opening a new sustainable packaging facility in Waterloo, Iowa.
