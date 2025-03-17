Henkel launches recyclable, heat-sealable coating for primary and secondary packs
Henkel Adhesives Technologies has launched the Loctite Liofol HS 2819 RE heat-seal coating that is recyclable and meets US FDA and European food packaging safety standards.
The seal protects products from “environmental influences” and is suitable for primary and secondary packaging for cereals, laundry detergent, and medication. Henkel highlights that an increasing number of companies in the food and non-food industries require recyclable packaging solutions.
Cagri Turkmen, market strategy manager at Europe Flexible Packaging Adhesives at Henkel, says: “The new innovative recycling-compatible heat-seal coating is paving the way for sustainable packaging opportunities. With Loctite Liofol HS 2819 RE, we are creating a future-proof, environmentally sustainable solution for many applications — from hygiene products and tea bags to e-commerce deliveries.”
Henkel says that its solution has been trialed by “accredited testing institutes” to ensure compatibility with recycling schemes. It eliminates the need for plastic in primary and secondary packaging. It can be integrated into paper conversion processes and replace PE and PE-coex paper.
Flexographic and rotogravure technologies — two types of printing processes used in adhesive packaging — can apply Loctite Liofol HS 2819 RE for various paper packaging solutions, “guaranteeing maximum strength even at high machine speeds.”
The product also contains non-harmful ingredients and is free from mineral oils, allowing it to seal primary packaging in direct contact with food. The coating meets US FDA and European requirements,including the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment, but only when implemented “under certain conditions.”
Recently, UK-based Power Adhesives introduced Tecbond 214B, a fully certified, biodegradable, hot melt adhesive designed for cartons, corrugated packaging, point-of-sale converters, and contract packers. Due to its biodegradable nature, the product is said to be the “first of its kind” on the international market.
Meanwhile, German label manufacturer Herma released a multilayer variant of its 63Spc adhesive for conventional material security and tamper-evident labels. Herma switched its 63S adhesive from single-layer to multilayer technology for applications such as pharmaceutical packaging to make it “even more reliable.”