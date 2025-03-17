Researchers detect microplastic in IV infusion fluids from medical packaging
Scientists call for enhanced monitoring across the medical device and pharmaceutical supply chain
A recent study has revealed that microplastics are present in intravenous (IV) infusions used in medical treatments, highlighting the need for developing safer medical packaging solutions.
IV infusions deliver water, electrolytes, nutrients, or medications to patients via plastic-packaged solutions. The base of these infusions is a saline solution designed to contain filtered water and enough salt to match the content of human blood. The research, published in the ACS partner journal Environment & Health, found that, after filtering, infusion solutions from PP bottles contain thousands of plastic particles.
The scientists estimate that a single 250 mL IV infusion bottle could introduce thousands of microplastics — ranging from 1 to 62 micrometers in length — directly into a patient’s bloodstream.
Liwu Zhang, one of the leading researchers in this study and deputy dean of the Department of Environmental Science and Engineering at Fudan University in China, tells Packaging Insights: “It’s important to note that smaller particles potentially pose greater hazards. While most particles we measured were between 1–10 μm, even smaller nanoplastics have greater penetration capabilities and may even cross the blood-brain barrier, reaching more critical organs in the human body.”
“Our findings highlight the need for the medical packaging industry to explore alternative materials or modified manufacturing processes for infusion bottles that minimize particle generation while maintaining the beneficial properties of current packaging like transparency, chemical resistance, and effective sealing.”
Potential health risks
Zhang and his colleague Ventsislav Kolev Valev alongside the research team analyzed the types and amounts of particles in commercial IV fluid bottles. The team purchased two different brands of 250-mL saline solution. The contents of each bottle dripped into separate glass containers, the liquids were filtered to catch microscopic particles.
The findings confirm that both brands of saline contained microplastics composed primarily of PP — the same material used in IV bottles. The estimated number of microplastics delivered directly into the bloodstream was approximately 7,500 particles per bottle, potentially increasing to 25,000 particles for dehydration treatments and up to 52,500 particles for abdominal surgery.
“Currently, we urgently need more in-depth research to determine the long-term effects of these plastic particles entering directly into the bloodstream, particularly regarding their accumulation in the body, metabolic pathways, and potential systemic effects on the immune system, nervous system, and other vital organs,” say the researchers.
“Given the widespread use of intravenous infusions in medical practice, understanding the potential health risks of these microplastics has significant public health implications.”
This month, a new study published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology found that microplastics can help bacteria become resistant to multiple types of antibiotics commonly used to treat infections. This may lead to the spread of dangerous antibiotic-resistant superbugs.
Calls for stricter monitoring
The researchers recommend keeping IV fluid bottles away from ultraviolet light and heat to reduce particle shedding. Additionally, micrometer-level filtration systems could be implemented to remove the particles during infusion.
“There are several promising approaches to mitigate microplastic contamination in medical fluids. Implementing highly efficient micron or submicron-level filtration systems during intravenous infusion could significantly reduce particle exposure,” says Zhang.
“Additionally, we need enhanced monitoring across the medical device and pharmaceutical supply chain to meet more stringent safety standards. Perhaps most importantly, innovative infusion system designs using materials that are more resistant to microplastic shedding could substantially minimize contamination.”
The researchers suggest that their findings could “provide a scientific basis for formulating appropriate policies and measures to mitigate the potential threats posed by microplastics to human health.”