Henkel updates Pritt packaging with consumer-centric design
Key takeaways
- Henkel is relaunching its Pritt stick packaging across Europe with updated cardboard blisters featuring a modern design, real-size pack shots, color coding, and QR-linked digital learning content.
- The new packaging, available in early 2026, is made from FSC-certified materials and features black-and-white printing for the back-of-pack.
- The move aligns with a broader industry trend of reducing plastic in office and school supplies.
Henkel has relaunched the packaging of its Pritt stick to enhance the point of sale consumer experience at home and across Europe. The new cardboard blister packaging features a modern design with new digital learning and crafting content on the Prittworld, accessible via QR codes.
The cardboard blisters present a new window at the front of the packaging, allowing consumers to see and touch the products.
It also includes real-size pack shots, color coding, and a navigation bubble to simplify the range navigation and decision-making for consumers. The new packaging has been developed with FSC-certified materials, and the back-of-pack printing comes in black and white.
Baptiste Chieze, director marketing, digital and e-commerce for consumer adhesives at Henkel Adhesive Technologies, says: “With the new packaging concept, we aim to further strengthen the Pritt positioning in the world by constantly improving the consumer experience.”
“This is based on three main pillars — a refreshed and modern look, touch and feel at the point of sale and at home, new digital contents tailored for the main target groups, and continuous sustainability improvements for reducing the environmental impact of the products.”
User-friendly design
The new Pritt packaging will be available across Europe at the beginning of 2026. The company aims to enhance and streamline the sustainable packaging concept.
In 2022, Henkel unveiled plastic-free cardboard blister packaging for its Pritt portfolio to underline its packaging targets and to improve the recyclability of products toward a circular economy. The updated packaging concept aims to simplify the range navigation based on the previous packaging.
Businesses are shifting away from excessive packaging for office and school supplies. Earlier this year, Flying Tiger Copenhagen, a Danish variety store chain, told Packaging Insights that the company is eliminating as much plastic as possible in its packaging.
Stationery brand Maped partnered with Ahlstrom and Adapa to launch a transparent flowpack solution for eraser packaging. The three companies have developed fiber-based window packaging using Ahlstrom’s Cristal base paper. It aims to replace plastic films with all-paper packaging solutions.