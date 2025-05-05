Henkel teams up with polymer supplier to boost hot melt adhesive range
Chemical companies Henkel and Synthomer are partnering to enable carbon emission reductions in Henkel’s Technomelt hot melt adhesive product portfolio for the European, Indian, Middle Eastern, and African markets.
The partnership comes after Synthomer launched its Clima-branded products. The products, including the Regalite line, reportedly deliver a 20% reduction in carbon footprint during production by using renewable energy in the production process.
Hot melt adhesives are used across industries, including packaging, consumer goods, electronics, and automotive.
“As industry leaders in the adhesives market, we share the responsibility to drive meaningful change,” says Pernille Lind Olsen, corporate senior vice president for Adhesive Technologies at Henkel.
“By partnering with suppliers like Synthomer who are equally committed to transparency, innovation, and verifiable climate action, we’re not just reducing emissions, we’re redefining what leadership looks like in our industry.”
Harnessing renewables
Henkel and Synthomer have jointly developed a framework that links renewable energy use to specific adhesive products, allowing for measurable reductions in carbon emissions.
Henkel and Synthomer’s partnership is built on a mutual commitment to sustainability. Henkel aims to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 30% by 2030 (base year 2021), with the goal of becoming net-zero by 2045.
Henkel says it is incorporating raw materials with reduced process emissions footprint into adhesive formulations, helping lower Scope 3 emissions while maintaining performance.
Synthomer is contributing by reducing emissions from manufacturing operations, with a goal to cut absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 47% by 2030, using 2019 as the base year in line with its Science-Based Targets goals.
Synthomer leverages renewable electricity, biogas, and process optimization in its new manufacturing approach and can thereby lower the carbon footprint of its products.
“We are proud to support Henkel and their customers with novel adhesive solutions based on a significantly reduced carbon footprint,” says Stephan Lynen, Synthomer’s president for Adhesive Solutions.
“Our capability is based on our broad portfolio of high-performing adhesive ingredients, a global production and development network paired with a relentless passion for innovation and sustainability. We continue to engage with partners to create sustainable value chains and reduce carbon emissions on our planet.”