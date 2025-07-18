Ineos Styrolution creates bio-attributed polystyrene for food packaging in Japan
Ineos Styrolution has commercialized its Styrolution PS 158K BC100 polystyrene solution. It is entirely made from bio-attributed feedstock and can be used in food packaging.
This year, food trays using this bio-based material are available on the shelves of the Japanese market through collaboration with a retail franchise.
Marcela Villegas, vice president of business management APAC at Ineos Styrolution, says: “We are thrilled to mark this milestone in integrating bio-attributed materials into everyday life.”
“It shows that sustainability can be achieved while meeting regulatory standards, allowing businesses to progress in their environmental goals without compromising quality or safety.”
According to the company, Ineos Styrolution has developed food contact quality recyclates which has only been achieved from PET bottle recyclates. Styrolution PS 158K BC100 offers heat resistance and clarity, maintaining the quality and the visual appeal of the food packaging.
The innovation uses an ISCC-certified mass balance approach. It is said to achieve a 172% reduction in carbon emissions when compared to traditional fossil-based polystyrene. It complies with global food contact standards, including the Japanese Food Sanitation Act, and has received Japan Chemical Innovation and Inspection Institute’s A certification.
This spring, Ineos Styrolution completed its first project of a mechanically recycled polystyrene-based yogurt cup. Feedback indicated that the recycled cups that look different from conventionally produced yogurt products were welcomed for their color design.