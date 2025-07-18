Quadpack introduces PET injection moulding for lip gloss packaging
Global cosmetics packager Quadpack has invested in new equipment to manufacture lip gloss dip-in bottles at its facility in Kierspe, Germany. The injection-moulding equipment will allow the company to produce monomaterial packaging from PET and PCR.
“There is a market gap for dip-in packs that are compatible with high-alkane content formulations, particularly in 6 ml full PET lip gloss solutions,” says Pierre-Antoine Henry, senior director of marketing, innovation, and strategic development at Quadpack.
“We can now meet demand for the majority of our customers in the region, while underscoring our credentials in color cosmetics.”
Bridging a gap
According to the company, the move leverages its expertise in thick-wall PET injection moulding by expanding the product mix to color cosmetics.
Henry says: “This is an important step in bridging the gap between Asian technology, cost, and know-how with European manufacturing expertise.”
The Kierspe plant produces and decorates jars, bottles, and airless packs for skin care and makeup, to serve a predominantly European client base.
Quadpack expects the new equipment to shorten lead times and lower the carbon footprint for one of its key product categories.
At this year’s Cosmetic Business trade show in Munich, Germany, Quadpack showcased its Dropify Bottle innovation, designed to dispense small amounts of beauty formulas.