Invisible circularity: Digimarc launches product inspection system for packaging recyclability
21 Jun 2024 --- Digimarc Corporation has introduced Digimarc Automate, an automated product inspection solution offering imperceptible digital watermarks across packaging to boost the circular economy.
In industrial environments where products may face physical damage, code occlusion or poor scanning conditions, Digimarc Automate ensures superior performance compared to visible codes.
“Our covert digital watermarking technology provides an incredibly powerful tool for enhancing accuracy, reducing waste and ensuring quality across the supply chain,” says Digimarc’s chief product officer Ken Sickles.
“This technology is not just about improving quality and efficiency — once applied to products, Digimarc digital watermarks add value throughout the product life cycle so brands can address evolving consumer expectations and future challenges like recycling, product authentication, dual-factor customer loyalty programs and next generation retail checkout.”
Imperceptible watermarks
Utilizing advanced digital watermarking technology, Digimarc Automate surpasses systems using traditional product codes for better waste reduction, data collection and cost savings.
The new digital watermarks can be scanned by standard vision systems, enabling comprehensive product tracking and inspection without the need for visible barcodes or labels, explains the digital watermarking tech provider.
Imperceptible digital watermarks also allow brands to maintain aesthetic integrity and consistency, especially on curved products, products with flexible packaging and small products with limited space.
Digimarc Automate provides advantages in environments where other solutions underperform. For non-uniform or random pack formats such as cylindrical, irregular-shaped items or thin flexibles, Digimarc digital watermarks offer improved solutions over visible codes, ensuring reliable scanning regardless of production line orientation.
Beyond human abilities
Meanwhile, Digimarc Automate can overcome the challenges of manual product inspection, as using human labor for product inspections increases operational costs and brings safety risks and inefficiencies.
In high-speed manufacturing environments, limited manual inspection can lead to bottlenecks and inconsistent product quality. Manufacturers and brands require automated control and quality checks to prevent incorrectly matched parts, stresses the company.
“Studies consistently show that manual inspections are prone to errors, leading to substantial costs associated with product recalls and rework,” says Sickles.
“Beyond the cost, consumer safety is a top priority for brands and retailers. Labeling mix-ups have caused food products to be shipped without proper disclosure of ingredients. In the case of allergens like peanuts, milk or gluten, this can be life-threatening. We are excited to offer a solution.”
Last week, Digimarc unveiled its Center of Expertise program to power innovative smart packaging and advanced digital asset management solutions at scale.
By Natalie Schwertheim