KHS equips Schweppes Zimbabwe with resource-saving PET bottling line
KHS has installed a non-returnable PET line for Schweppes Zimbabwe. The new setup aims to improve the bottle production process by saving resources and offering a 300% capacity increase compared to the previous line.
“KHS is considered to be a reliable systems provider by our parent company, The Coca-Cola Company, and is valued for its expertise in efficient filling and packaging systems. Its range of holistic services that includes extensive technical support is also convincing,” says Ropafadzo Gwanetsa, corporate affairs executive at Schweppes Zimbabwe.
“The ability to easily process a whole range of different container sizes on a single line, with format changeovers now much quicker, gives us a great competitive edge over other bottlers. Operator intervention on the line has been reduced to a minimum, improving the efficiency of our production line,” she adds.
The PET line is equipped with a compact InnoPET BloFill stretch blow molder and filler that can manufacture and fill up to 36,000 containers per hour. It also includes the Innoket Neo labeler for roll-fed bottle labeling, the Innopack PSP Advanced shrink packer and the flexible Innopal PB N palletizer.
Increasing efficiency
KHS says that its new PET line will improve Schweppes Zimbabwe’s current production capacity and volume output achieved at the facility in the Willowvale industrial area in the capital, Harare.
The KHS team installed the new system in a small area. The KHS experts adapted the machinery to fit the “extremely limited” available space at the production. The experts installed the line in an L shape instead of the usual rectangle. The line manufactured its first saleable products just six weeks after the installation.
According to Schweppes Zimbabwe, such an enlargement is necessary considering the growing domestic and regional demand for filled juice from flagship brands based in Zimbabwe, including Mazoe Orange Crush, Minute Maid, Bonaqua and Schweppes still water.
The updated production facility allows for the flexible processing of various packaging formats holding between 400 mL and up to 2 L.
“We’ve managed to cut our overall costs by about 80% compared to the former setup, with a 10% reduction in personnel requirements,” she continues.
The KHS plant engineering also offers up to a 30% decrease in energy consumption while also saving water, reducing CO2 footprint and labeling costs.
“Together with the entire group, we’re adopting an ambitious sustainability strategy with a directly noticeable cut in greenhouse gas emissions and also aiming for climate neutrality. Our state-of-the-art KHS technology is helping us to successfully pursue this objective.”
Plastic use reduction
KHS’s PET line aims to save resources by reducing the use of plastic in the production of primary packaging. The packaging equipment provider’s stretch blow molding technology facilitates the production of high-quality lightweight PET containers.
As a result of the new line, Schweppes Zimbabwe’s PET containers are now manufactured using up to 10–15% less raw material.
“We’re factoring in the new NRET PET line for the next 20 years,” says Gwanetsa, noting that the longer the bottler operates a line, the lower its ecological footprint throughout its entire life cycle.
Bradley Naicker, KHS sales manager for South Africa, adds: “Our machines are often in successful operation for customers over several decades, with this alone meaning less impact on the environment.”
High-quality bottling
KHS indicated that the newly installed robot palletizing section will allow Schweppes Zimbabwe to produce individual palletizing requests from its customers.
“We were able to adapt the robot palletizer to pack the respective SKUs through individual robot programming and thus achieve an optimum result,” Naicker explains.
“We’ve exceeded expectations regarding production capacities, economy and the use of resources. SZL is now bottling more beverages of a better quality at a lower cost and with a smaller carbon footprint.”
Gwanetsa continues: “Through KHS’ holistic range of services, we benefited from the close support provided for the entire duration. This was manifested in the training we were given and the global transfer of knowledge from KHS engineers to our local team.”
“After commissioning, we’ll continue to receive further training remotely. Processing times are short, and the engineers are always available.”