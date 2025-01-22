Sidel invests in China-based bottle company with new aseptic production lines
Sidel has added three complete high-speed aseptic lines to CR Beverage plants, a China-based bottle company, specializing in packaging for tea, juices and carbonated drinks.
The production lines feature the aseptic Combi Predis FMa for tea and plum juice and the aseptic Combi Predis Fmac for high- and low-acid products and carbonated drinks with a 28 or 38 bottleneck.
Sidel and CR Beverage have collaborated for over eight years. The newest partnership sees Sidel install three aseptic complete lines at CR Beverage’s Yixing and Chengdu plants.
CR Beverage highlights the benefits of the aseptic Combi Predis, which enhances hygienic standards, ensures food safety and provides a longer shelf life for sensitive products using fewer preservatives.
The aseptic Combi Predis uses no water and minimizes the use of chemicals, utilizing dry hydrogen peroxide mist for sterilization before blow molding, thus conserving water, energy and chemicals.
Sidel says there is a 100% pass rate for aseptic validation of the complete line.
Tang John, Sidel’s execution project management director for greater China, says: “Aseptic validation takes place at customer sites before the Commercial Acceptance Validation. We are proud to reflect on the performance of all newly installed aseptic lines in China in 2024.”
The aseptic production line installed at the Chengdu plant has four EvoDECO labelers and conveyors. According to Sidel, the lines now produce 54,000 bottles per hour (bph) for 450 mL format and 27,000 bph for 1 L.
Sidel product expansion
As a global manufacturer of packaging for liquids, Sidel continuously creates new and innovative solutions that aim to meet consumer demands.
At the BrauBeviale trade show in Nuremberg, Germany, last year, Sidel showcased a complete collection of turnkey packaging lines.
Moreover, it launched a new bottle washer branded Hydra Ultrasonic, combining chemical and ultrasound technology for high performance, production cost reductions and environmental footprint improvements.