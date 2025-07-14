Alvotech expands pharma pack capacity with Ivers-Lee acquisition
Alvotech, a global medical biotech company, has acquired Ivers-Lee, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical packaging company, to increase its assembly and packaging capacity.
Ivers-Lee will remain a separate legal entity, but its operations will be integrated into Alvotech’s Technical Operations division. This includes its autoinjector packages, pre-filled syringes, safety devices, and vial packaging.
Robert Wessman, founder, chairman, and CEO of Alvotech, says: “Ivers-Lee has been an Alvotech preferred partner in assembly and packaging for several years. We have worked closely together and trust each other very well.”
Alvotech is preparing to launch three biosimilars in 2025. The acquisition is expected to provide added flexibility and capacity to meet increased global demand.
Ivers-Lee’s site in Burgdorf, Switzerland, is GMP licensed and US Food and Drug Administration approved to supply pharmaceutical packaging.
Peter Schüpbach, managing director at Ivers-Lee, adds: “Alvotech offers the Ivers-Lee Group financial strength and development opportunities in a growth market that we as a founding family cannot provide. This change brings stability both for Ivers-Lee and its employees.
