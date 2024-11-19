KLM airline asks Innovative Beauty Group to create exclusive in-flight amenity kit
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has launched a new amenity kit with global provider of beauty solutions, Innovative Beauty Group (IBG), focused on sustainable and reusable solutions.
The exclusive kit’s “distinct feature” is that all the personal care products are bundled into a pouch that can be unfolded into a reusable shopping bag.
The pouches include a bamboo toothbrush, toothpaste tablets, face cream, lip balm, an eye mask and socks. They are given as a courtesy to World Business Class passengers on intercontinental KLM flights.
Revamped kits
When KLM decided to overhaul its current amenity kit to enhance its World Business Class offerings, it turned to previous partner IBG for help developing the new offerings.
Its French and Dutch teams, Dutch design agency Envisions, home brand Marie-Stella-Maris and sustainable oral care brand Smyle collaborated to create the kit.
The companies describe using high-quality materials and a unique color palette that met KLM’s sustainability and budgetary goals.
IBG oversaw the industrialization of the kits, the selection of partners and supply chain management. IBG is composed of the brands Orchard Custom Beauty, Fasten Packaging and Roberts Beauty.
Reusable packaging
Companies are searching for sustainable and reusable packaging solutions, and the beauty industry is no exception.
Marks & Spencer recently announced the expansion of its Beauty Takeback Scheme, increasing its store presence to 100 locations across the UK. The initiative, launched in partnership with Handle, is a component of M&S’s Plan A roadmap to net zero and aims to promote the circularity of beauty packaging.
In more luxurious solutions, Avantium teamed up with Parfums Christian Dior from the LVMH Group to introduce Releaf, an entirely plant-based polymer PEF. Following three years of joint research with LVMH Recherche, this collaboration allows Dior to be the first in the cosmetics industry to adopt this material for primary packaging.