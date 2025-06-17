Korean scientists convert plastic bottles into hydrogen for clean energy
Korean researchers have developed a technology that transforms PET into hydrogen fuel using sunlight and water, aiming to tackle plastic pollution and promote clean energy production.
Scientists at the Institute for Basic Science (IBS) Center for Nanoparticle Research, led by Professor Kim Dae-Hyeong and Professor Hyeon Taeghwan from Seoul National University, developed a photocatalytic system that converts PET bottles into hydrogen gas and useful byproducts, such as terephthalic acid, which can be used as a raw material for PET production.
Dr. Lee Wanghee, co-first author of the study, says: “The key was engineering a structure that works not only in theory but also under practical outdoor conditions. Every detail — from material design to the water-air interface — had to be optimized for real-life usability.”
Sunlight-driven production
According to the researchers, hydrogen is regarded as a next-generation clean energy source, but common production methods like methane steam reforming are energy-intensive and emit a significant amount of GHG. Photocatalytic hydrogen production, which uses sunlight, offers a cleaner alternative but has long-term stability and efficiency problems.
The research, published in Nature Nanotechnology, proposed a strategy involving polymeric stabilization of photocatalytic centers uniquely localized at the gas-liquid interface, improving the catalytic activity and stability.
The IBS team introduced a setup that can enhance gas separation and avoid reverse reactions. The approach is said to maintain its catalytic performance over two months under harsh conditions. The floatable catalyst system is proven to work in real-world water environments, including seawater and tap water.
Under natural sunlight with a one-square-meter device, the system has successfully produced hydrogen from dissolved PET bottle waste. Further simulations indicate that the system can be scaled up to 10 or 100 square meters, opening the door to cost-effective, carbon-free hydrogen production.
Professor Hyeon Taeghwan comments: “This work is a rare example of a photocatalytic system that functions reliably in the real world — not just the lab. It could become a key stepping stone toward a hydrogen-powered, carbon-neutral society.”