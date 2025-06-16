World Refill Day: City to Sea presses for reuse laws and national systems in UK
While UK consumers are increasingly open to refillable packaging, businesses and infrastructure are failing to keep pace, says Celine Deschamps, program lead at City to Sea, a Bristol-based environmental organization focused on reducing plastic waste.
To mark World Refill Day, Packaging Insights speaks with Deschamps about the current growth of refillable packaging in the UK. “We’re calling for legally binding reuse targets — specifically a 30% refill and reuse target by 2030 (30x30) — and for a portion of EPR fees to be ringfenced to fund a national reuse infrastructure.”
“It’s time to stop subsidizing recycling alone and invest in systems that truly reduce plastic production,” she argues.
“Without government regulation and clear targets, the shift won’t happen at the speed or scale required.”
Deschamps says the lack of infrastructure and long-term strategic planning results is disrupting “valid commercial incentives.”
Businesses must move beyond pilots
City to Sea has been tracking public sentiment around refill and reuse since 2015. Deschamps tells us that people want change but are confused about how to achieve it.
The charity’s research published this year shows that 74% of UK consumers want to see more refill and reuse options offered by brands and retailers.
Deschamps says that the public is increasingly comfortable with reuse, particularly in hospitality, where people are familiar with refillable drinkware and lunch containers. However, she notes that while consumer intent is strong, access remains a barrier.
“Reuse at a tipping point, and businesses must move beyond pilots.”
She argues that without “convenient, visible, and reliable” infrastructure on high streets, in supermarkets, and online, reuse models cannot scale, and single-use plastic will continue to dominate.
“Nearly half of all plastic produced globally is used for single-use packaging,” Deschamps underscores. “In the UK, refill and return packaging accounts for less than 2% of the UK market, despite a wave of pilot schemes. These trials often fade without becoming permanent.”
“Promising” refill innovations
The UK’s hospitality sector is the “bright spot” of the country’s shift to refill, according to City to Sea. The charity tells us that restaurants and cafes are increasingly embracing “borrow anywhere, return anywhere” models, such as city-wide returnable cup schemes.
“These shared systems are showing promise when supported by both local authorities and major retailers.”
“In terms of sector momentum, supply chains have long used returnable transit packaging (think reusable pallets and crates), and more recently, we’re seeing promising innovations in reusable delivery packaging from brands like Movopack to mainstream trials by Ocado, Smol, and Wild. Locally, ventures like Weekly.Shop in London are proving what’s possible.”
The charity points out that large UK retailers are also already engaged and piloting a wide range of reuse initiatives. Deschamps explains that the complexity of scaling such systems requires industry-wide collaboration from collection and washing to redistribution.
In an interview with Packaging Insights prior to last year’s UK general election, City to Sea CEO Jane Martin said that retailers such as Marks and Spencer and Aldi and brands like Ecover are leading the way but must have legislative support to meet consumer demand.
Deschamps adds that “Shared infrastructure will be key to unlocking reuse at scale, reducing overheads, and creating a seamless shopper experience.”
She asserts that independent retailers and the zero-waste community have long been ahead of the curve, driving grassroots adoption. However, to make reuse mainstream, there is a need for cross-sector partnerships, government mandates, and a commitment to long-term change – “not just short-term innovation theatre.”
“We know the public is ready. Now it’s up to the packaging and retail industries to move beyond pilots and build the reuse economy of the future.”
Reusable and refillable packaging models are among the top five packaging trends for 2025, as identified by Innova Market Insights.