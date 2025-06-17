Novelis partners with refill company to boost circular aluminum supply chain
Novelis has partnered with Meadow, a Sweden-based refillable packaging company, to join its network of aluminum supply chain partners. The agreement aims to increase the amount of recycled material in Meadow’s aluminum prefill packaging solution, the Meadow Kapsul.
Greg Schlicht, senior vice president and CCO at Novelis, says, “We are proud to work with Meadow to deliver a sustainable packaging option for consumer household products worldwide.”
“Meadow’s focus on reducing waste and improving circularity aligns with our vision to advance aluminum as the material of choice with circular solutions. We are developing innovative products to create a more circular and sustainable future.”
Novelis recycles aluminum and provides flat-rolled aluminum products. It operates in nine countries throughout North America, South America, Europe, and Asia and has 31 manufacturing facilities.
According to the company, it recycles around 2.3 million metric tons of aluminum scrap annually, including 84 billion used beverage cans.
Recyclable and refillable
The Meadow Kapsul is a device in which an aluminum can acts like a cartridge with pre-filled products like soap or shampoo and is placed in a reusable dispenser.
Victor Ljungberg, CEO and co-founder at Meadow, says: “Working with Novelis marks another milestone for Meadow. As a leader in aluminum recycling and rolling, Novelis brings not only deep industrial expertise but the scale and reliability needed to support our continued commercial growth.”
“Crucially, it strengthens the sustainability of our value chain, creating one of the most circular packaging solutions available today, and brings us closer to our end goal of eliminating linear packaging.”
Novelis joins Ball Corporation, DRT Holdings, and C-Care in Meadow’s supply chain.
Packaging Insights recently spoke to Celine Deschamps, program lead at City to Sea, an environmental organization focused on reducing plastic waste, about how UK consumers are increasingly open to refillable packaging. Still, businesses and infrastructure are failing to keep pace.