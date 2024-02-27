Make Up For Ever adopts rPET makeup bag made by Pure Trade
27 Feb 2024 --- Pure Trade has designed a cosmetics pouch for Make Up For Ever made of 100% recycled PET (rPET).
The “Artist Face Powders” pouch is fully lined with a brown satin outer shell and saddle stitching. It also features a matte black screen-printed logo and a “rubber-like” coated zipper. The black metal zipper pull is adorned with a lip symbol.
The packaging company says the flat bag is large enough to hold brushes and cosmetics.
“The brand wanted a 100% sustainable material for this pouch. As a packaging partner, we always offer sustainable alternatives, complying with quality and luxury standards,” Cyrille Ly, CSR, sustainability and innovation director at Pure Trade, tells Personal Care Insights.
Sustainable material range
The company says it continues to expand its material library in its Creative Lab to offer more and more materials made from 100% recycled materials. This is already the case for rPET, known for its ability to cover extremely varied textures such as weaving, velours, terrycloth, jacquard and satin.
When prompted about what Pure Trade is working on for cosmetic packaging in its Creative Lab, Ly tells us that minimalist but “stylish designs” are a focus for the company as they improve the recyclability and sustainability of the product.
“Pure Trade aims to meet every demand with technical, aesthetic and sustainable relevance. The Creative Lab offers all existing materials, including an exceptional range of rPET materials, [which are] highly interesting for their versatility. The other challenge is to add value to the pocket with few or no additional accessories while making it unique,” he says.
Luxury beauty packaging
Pure Trade creates primary and secondary packaging for luxury cosmetics and perfume brands. It also designs promotional luggage, accessories and textile articles. It designs beauty packaging for brands such as Dior, Guerlain, Givenchy, YSL, Armani, Lancôme, Clarins, Shiseido and Make Up For Ever.
The luxury packaging company says it makes packaging designed for circularity. “Reducing packaging at source and improving its recyclability means limiting its environmental impact.”
It aims to reduce its carbon footprint by managing GHG emissions aligned with the SBTi trajectory. The company seeks zero waste by promoting in-house recycling and up-cycling.
Pure Trade recently broke down Western and Eastern beauty trends, which are coming to the forefront following the COVID-19 pandemic and globalization through social media with Personal Care Insights.
By Sabine Waldeck